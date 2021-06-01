The kids who don't have a bed

Charity is seeking $190k to buy warm bedding for 553 vulnerable Kiwi kids.

Without a warm bed of her own, Sarah's young daughter spent many a night sleeping with her parents. But even this didn't stop her becoming sick and ending up in hospital.

The young girl's plight is an all too familiar one in New Zealand. She is one of hundreds of children living in poverty who contract respiratory illnesses like rheumatic fever, many of whom require hospital treatment.

Her story comes as Variety – the Children's Charity is launching its Warm Hearts Winter Appeal seeking to raise $190,000 for the Healthy Homes Initiative (HHI) to provide a single bed and bedding pack for 553 kids throughout the country.

"Too many Kiwi kids are living in hardship and, through no fault of their own, do not have proper sleeping spaces or go to sleep cold," says Variety's fundraising manager Parminder Morgan. "They have to bed share because of overcrowding, sleep on mouldy mattresses or even couches.

"This makes them vulnerable to respiratory issues like rheumatic fever and bronchitis," she says.

Morgan believes the case of Sarah (not her real name) is a typical example. From Huntly, Sarah was living with her partner, four children and other whanau members in a home not in good condition and which needed a large amount of repairs.

"Her four kids were sleeping in two separate small and uninsulated cabins outside the house," says Morgan. "Her youngest daughter had been sleeping with her parents but was often getting sick."

Sarah's situation eased after HHI provided her with education around safe sleep and rheumatic fever – and through Variety, organised a single bed and bedding pack for her youngest daughter. "The education was powerful and my baby won't have to suffer hospitalisation because she has her own sleeping space now," Sarah says.

Rheumatic fever is one of the most common respiratory illnesses and starts with a sore throat known as strep throat. It mostly affects children and those who do develop the condition need a lot of bed rest and time off school. Many end up in hospital for several weeks.

Ministry of Health figures show that in 12 months to December 1 2020, 151 people in New Zealand were diagnosed with rheumatic fever for the first time. Of these 101 were aged five to 14 while 29 were between the ages of 15 and 24.

Typical symptoms include fever, sore and swollen joints, rash, small lumps under the skin and unusual jerky movements of the hands, feet, tongues and face. There can be life-long consequences.

Mary Fisher, a registered nurse and Turanga Health's rheumatic fever prevention coordinator says children who share beds are far more at risk of spreading bugs between them. "Strep throat that can sometimes lead to rheumatic fever is easily spread and when you are sleeping it is not possible to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze."

Fisher says skin infections are another example of illness that can be easily spread when bed sharing.

The 2020 Child Poverty Monitor Technical Report showed that 37 per cent of hospital admissions for children aged up to 14 were for diseases of the respiratory system.

Morgan says these children are getting sick with preventable illnesses and are possibly missing out on school and learning opportunities due to taking sick days. "Their parents and caregivers are also stretched thinly by taking them to the hospital, the doctor and paying medical bills.

"These children need our support because the need is greater than ever before," she says. "Overcrowding in homes is getting worse, rents are climbing and families are struggling to afford even the basics let alone being able to afford to buy beds."

Morgan says among other families on Variety's waiting list is one needing to replace all their beds due to damage from a house fire (Variety is replacing the childrens' beds), a pre-teen with a serious health who shares a bed with a sibling and two children sleeping on old and extremely tired mattresses.

All gifts to the Variety Warm Hearts winter appeal will fund beds and bedding for 553 children in urgent need around New Zealand - $45 will fund a warm blanket, $80 a bedding pack (duvet inner and cover, sheets, pillow and pillow set), $343 a single bed, mattress and bedding pack and $688 will pay for bunk beds, mattresses and bedding packs.

For more information go to: variety.org.nz