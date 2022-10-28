The Glen Innes house that was love at first sight

Praveen, Sri Riaan, Jayen and Prameela Chirra. Photo / Karen Ishiguro.

For this Auckland family, life in a brand-new Fletcher Living home is a dream come true.

Less than 10 minutes was all it took for Praveen and Prameela Chirra to fall in love with their Fletcher Living home. The couple had been dreaming of owning a house in New Zealand for more than two years, so when Fletcher Living agent Tracey Pedersen alerted them to a brand-new, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home for sale in Glen Innes, they headed straight there.



"It had everything we were looking for," says Praveen. Having previously rented at Stonefields, another Fletcher Living development, Praveen says he felt confident in the quality of the home's construction, just as he knew this development would adhere to the same high standards, with access to schools, businesses and transport. "Fletcher Living doesn't just build homes, they build communities and that's what I liked about it," he says. Praveen and Prameela signed the sales and purchase agreement on the spot.



Dealing with Fletcher Living was a seamless process, he adds, from the time of purchase right through to settlement and moving in. "Everything was very transparent and clearly communicated to us in advance," he says. "The negotiation part was very easy, as the decisions were very fast and we didn't need to wait for weeks. The price was also quite reasonable for what's available in the market." Praveen says the family is especially indebted to Tracey and fellow Fletcher Living agent Cherise Barnard, as well as their mortgage broker, Jinal Doshi from Loan Market, for going the extra mile in helping them get into their first home. "It's a dream come true for my family and me."

Four months ago, the couple and their two sons Jayen, eight, and Sri Riaan, three, finally moved in, celebrating their housewarming with a traditional Indian prayer ceremony. It was a huge milestone for the family, who were keen to stay in the area to allow their children to continue at the same school and kindergarten. "I love our neighbourhood," says Praveen. "It's quiet and peaceful, not too far from the city centre, close to parks and recreation centres, playgrounds and shopping centres. People here are nice and we have a few friends who live nearby."

The low-maintenance home is on two spacious levels, spread over 161 sqm. Upstairs are the bedrooms, including a room for each of the boys, a large master bedroom with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, a family-friendly bathroom with a bath, and excellent storage.

"My older son's favourite room is his bedroom which has great views, and our favourite is the quiet master."

Downstairs is a generous lounge, dining area, and designer kitchen with ample storage space, plus an internal garage that connects to the washing area. Sliding doors from these family areas flow to a beautiful garden with a covered sitting area, ideal for barbecues in the summer. The Chirras love to watch movies together at the weekends in the entertainment room, which doubles as a home office. "We're building memories with our kids here," says Praveen, who also celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary to Prameela in the house.

The family, originally from Telangana State in India, came to New Zealand in search of better career prospects, with Praveen arriving as a student 12 years ago. After completing his studies in Wellington, he worked in the capital until 2012, and then moved to Auckland at the end of the year. Once Praveen and Prameela were married in India, Prameela moved to join him before Christmas of 2013. The following year, Jayen was born, with Sri Riaan arriving five-and-half years later. Both Praveen and Prameela became official New Zealand citizens in July this year.

"New Zealand has fully adopted us," says Praveen. The family have just as readily adopted the Kiwi way of life. During the weekends, they head to St Helier's Beach, a five-minute drive away. On weekday evenings, when the weather is nice, they'll take a walk through the nearby Taniwha Reserve. They've also enjoyed discovering the range of takeaway options in the neighbourhood.

Commuting is easy too. Praveen works about 20 minutes away, running his company Natural & Zesty, selling naturally made New Zealand products such as manuka honey, and Prameela's work is just a three-minute drive from the house. Because the boys still go to the same school and kindy, "lifestyle-wise, nothing has changed for us," says Praveen. That means they can visit the same family doctor, go to their favourite eateries, and regular supermarkets and gas stations – plus public transport is within walking distance. "What else could you ask for?" says Praveen. For the Chirra family, this is living.

