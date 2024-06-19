The EV with best price/range equation

CUPRA - Born Aurora Blue

New entrant to NZ EVs already tops one list; has racing pedigree.

Name the electric vehicle which offers the longest range for the best price. No, it’s none of those – it belongs to a marque covering new ground and claiming new fans: Cupra.

Specifically, the Cupra Born V+, which is right at the top of a compelling list of over 80 EVs available in New Zealand – all compared against each other on the basis of purchase price divided by range, giving a final figure of “price per kilometre”. So, more bangs for your bucks or, perhaps, more “klicks for your pick”, so to speak.

The Cupra wins that comparison comfortably, with its 548km range meaning its price-per-kilometre rating sits at $109, according to New Zealand website EVDB which has made the comparisons. Towards the end of the 80-plus list, a few vehicles are well over $300 – so Cupra’s is a meaningful title.

It’s also won other big accolades: No.1 spot in the Top 10 best electric cars of 20-24 (Autocar) and a Driven review which was headlined: “It’s like a Volkswagen Golf GTI without petrol”.

Range is a selling point James Yates, Cupra NZ General Manager, is proud of: “That’s a WLTP (certified range) of 548km and the range is useable and realistic; my Scottish boss charged one up, and it showed a range of 617km.”

However, in case it sounds like the Cupra is one of those cars where economy rules, uh…no. Those who have not yet got their head around the brand may not have realised Cupra springs from a motor racing heritage.

Part of Volkswagen AG’s Spanish racing division, the Cupra blends eye-catching design with exhilarating performance. Cupra is short for ‘Cup Racing’ and originates from the competition department of VW’s Spanish SEAT division. Broadly speaking, it’s like the M division of BMW.

To date, Kiwi motorists may have noted the attractive and highly capable Formentor on local roads since 2021. Themselves eye-catching models (named after the equally stunning Formentor Peninsula of the Balearic island of Mallorca), the Formentor is a performance package targeted at petrolheads.

“It’s a bit of fun and a bit different from what you might expect from the VW Group,” says Yates. “I’d say the standout feature of this vehicle is the thrill of driving one.”

There are a couple of other standout features offered which address concerns of potential new EV owners. One is battery life, the other is resale value; the Born comes with an 8-year warranty on the power pack, and ‘Cupra Choice’. The latter is a finance programme initiated with a small deposit.

“Then you choose your term and estimated kilometres travelled per year,” says Yates. “The finance company provides a monthly payable rate on those criteria, and at the end of the term there are 3 choices,” explains Yates. Those choices are retaining the vehicle and paying a residual; handing it back; or trading up to a new car using the residual.

“In other words, it’s a price guarantee for your Born at the end of your ownership.”

Traditionally, Cupra aims at drivers around 40-plus, predominantly male, says Yates, though the Born has moved the demographic needle younger and a gender mix closer to 50/50. It isn’t a large vehicle, but rather C-segment ‘small family car’ built on the same MEB platform underpinning at least 9 of VW’s current electric models. What it unashamedly is, he says, is a driver’s car.

Which leads us to ‘performance’. Here Cupra makes some noteworthy trade-offs: performance isn’t all about rocketing off the mark at the traffic lights, something for which EVs generally are noted.

It’s Cup Racing pedigree glows through from the attractive exterior’s bold copper exterior trim and matching wheels, while you can expect an engaging drive from the sports steering wheel and bucket seats, and the usual slew of ‘new car’ features expected in a modern EV.

There’s one more factor important to any new car buyer: dealer support. Right now, Cupra is available from dedicated dealerships in Auckland, Christchurch, Hamilton, Mount Maunganui, Palmerston North and Wellington.

As a VW product, further support if required can be had at any VW dealership, while every Born is backed by a 5-year warranty including roadside assist. “As VW itself is on a broader EV push, you can expect all these outlets to be gearing up for the repair and service of new energy vehicles,” Yates says.

While many new owners buy and plug into a standard wall socket, Yates says the added purchase of a purpose-built smart charger is highly recommended. These cost about $1500 and help take advantage of daily energy spot price variations and “hours of free power”, while accelerating charge times.

“We generally recommend the EVNEX charger. Where a standard socket might charge the Born in 37 hours to full, the smart charger does it in 7 and a half.”

Priced from $59,900, the Cupra Born sits in top spot when it comes to price combined with range – and is well worth a look...and a drive.

For more information: cupraofficial.co.nz