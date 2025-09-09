The end of 3G in New Zealand

New Zealand’s 3G mobile network is being shut down – and many older phones will soon stop working altogether. Over the next 18 months One NZ, 2degrees and Spark will retire their 3G services, meaning devices that rely solely on 3G will no longer be able to make calls, send texts, or even contact emergency services. Stu Buckerfield, Services Product Management Lead at Noel Leeming, joined Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to explain how to check if your phone is affected – and what to do if it is.