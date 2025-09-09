Advertisement
The end of 3G in New Zealand


New Zealand’s 3G mobile network is being shut down – and many older phones will soon stop working altogether. Over the next 18 months One NZ, 2degrees and Spark will retire their 3G services, meaning devices that rely solely on 3G will no longer be able to make calls, send

