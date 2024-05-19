The easy way to check on your vision

Thousands of Kiwis are ignoring a simple way to check on their eyes.

There’s a very simple way to ensure your eye health is in tip top shape from infancy into elderly age, but a large chunk of the New Zealand population aren’t doing it, according to Specsavers optometrist David Aldridge.

“Many people will notice changes to their eyesight from around 40 years old; it’s a natural part of ageing,” he says. But, according to Specsavers research, a large group of Kiwis believe they don’t need to get their eyes tested until they have something wrong with their eyes.

The research found 53 per cent of 25–29-year-old women hold this belief, with 61 per cent of this age group only booking an appointment if their vision significantly changes.

The problem with that, says Aldridge, is that regular eye tests are the best way to prevent complicated diseases or worse – potential vision loss: “It’s important to see a trained optometrist for a complete, comprehensive eye test every two years – or sooner if you notice an issue or change to vision.

“Not all eye conditions present with obvious symptoms, so skipping a routine check-up can mean you lose valuable treatment and prevention time.”

Another common myth is that people are only at risk of developing an eye condition and vision loss as they head towards old age – not the case at all, said Aldridge.

“For those under 20, the most common condition experienced is myopia, usually picked up when schoolchildren realise they can’t see what their teacher is writing on the whiteboard,” he said. “Habits like straining your eyes while looking at a screen or reading small text can cause myopia to develop or worsen.”

Myopia is on the rise globally, with research estimating that 52 per cent of the global population will have myopia by 2050. Specsavers’ research also shows the average age of first diagnosis was 14.2 years in 2017 and 13.2 years in 2022.

Throughout our 20s and into our 30s, as reliance on digital devices increases, eye strain is becoming a major issue as people spend multiple hours each day on screens. While eye strain might not directly damage vision, it can have other uncomfortable symptoms, like headaches and tired eyes.

“Insufficient and disrupted sleep patterns is common in this age group and can further exacerbate eye-related discomfort and affect overall visual health,” Aldridge says.

Diabetes can also affect your ability to see, if you are not getting your eyes checked regularly. While diabetes can be diagnosed at any age, most Kiwis are diagnosed between the ages of 30-40, with diabetic retinopathy affecting a large number of this age group.

This condition is when a blockage in the eyes’ blood vessels causes blood to leak in – creating blurry vision and, in some cases, vision loss.

As you reach middle age, you are at risk of developing presbyopia, a common condition which impacts the flexible, crystalline lenses in the front of the eye and can affect your ability to focus. Fortunately, this condition has noticeable symptoms, which means it can be caught and treated early.

“You’ll find it starts to get difficult doing close-up tasks, like reading or sewing. The further you hold something from you, the clearer it gets,” Aldridge says. “This is why you’ll notice lots of people holding things at arm’s length to see clearer.”

Deteriorating eye health can also affect your focus. An example is age-related macular degeneration (AMD) which can cause blindness by damaging central vision and can disrupt any daily activities that require attention to detail.

“As there are often no symptoms, the most important thing for a condition like macular degeneration is early detection,” he says. “If you notice your vision becoming blurrier as you look into the distance and the problem gets worse at night, it’s definitely time to see your optometrist.”

Specsavers can help you detect early signs of vision loss using Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT). In simple terms, the non-invasive, hospital-grade technology takes a picture of the back of your eye and can help uncover and diagnose conditions like AMD, among others.

Even if you’ve never experienced any obvious eye irritation, it’s still important to get your eyes checked.

Some common symptoms to look out for include red, painful, itchy or tired eyes, floaters, blurred or double vision, sensitivity to light and headaches or migraines.

