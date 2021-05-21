The cool factor: A Kiwi winter wonderland

Star gazing at The Church of the Good Shepherd, Lake Tekapo. Photo / Getty Images

The winter months are no barrier to a fantastic holiday – in fact they afford some fantastically unique opportunities

We've hunkered down for long enough; so this winter is all about getting out and discovering the myriad fun things to do when the temperature gauge drops. And there's so much more to put on the agenda than just skiing and snowboarding. Here we explore some wonderful winter appropriate pleasures.

Whale watching, Kaikoura. Photo / Getty Images.

Spot giants in the ocean

The winter months provide the greatest opportunity to witness many of the ocean's behemoths frolicking in New Zealand waters. Sperm whales can be seen year-round in the marine mecca of Kaikoura, but many other migrating whales, like humpback whales, pilot whales, blue whales and southern right whales grace these parts too. June to August is your best bet to see humpbacks stop off here for a rest on their huge journey from the waters of the Antarctic to the warmer climes of Tonga and Australia. As if the sight of these majestic beasts wasn't uplifting enough, being out on the water on a wonderfully crisp blue-sky day will also afford you incredible views of the Kaikoura ranges covered in snow.

For more information visit: whalewatch.co.nz

Stargaze at matariki

While we have to wait until next year for the official public holiday, this year you can plan to ring in the Maori New Year by heading to one of the many stargazing destinations around the country. Our top pick is the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve, the largest in the world and considered one of the best stargazing spots on Earth. Free from excessive light pollution, this 4,300 square kilometre area is your best bet to get to know the Matariki (Pleaides) star cluster that heralds the start of the Maori New Year, this year officially celebrated 19 June to 11 July.

For more information visit: darkskyproject.co.nz

Hell's Gate, Rotorua. Photo / Getty Images.

Take a cosy soak

We all know how soothing a warm bath is on a cold eve; a visit to one of New Zealand's natural thermal springs is a bit like a bath on steroids. Often set among incredible natural surrounds, the therapeutic properties of thermal waters are well recorded. At Hell's Gate, Rotorua's most active geothermal park on the outskirts of the city, you can add a bit of a beauty ritual into the mix. This geothermal marvel boasts New Zealand's biggest mud volcano, bubbling pools and the largest hot waterfall in the Southern Hemisphere. But here you can also indulge in a soothing mud bath; there are three of them to choose from, full of mineral riches that are purported to be a bit of a skin tonic, both exfoliating and detoxifying. Then relax and soak in a warm sulphur pool.

For more information visit: hellsgate.co.nz

Keep the glass half-full

While the vines may be taking a well-earned rest, many wineries are still in full swing in the winter months. In fact, some might say this is the perfect time to visit with plenty of fireside delicious drops ready to keep you warm. The iconic reds of the Hawke's Bay are far more readily available during the off-season, with new releases ready to be sampled in gorgeous surrounds, without the summer crowds. And because the region is a little less busy you may even have a greater chance of chatting to the winemakers at the cellar door. On a fine day in the Bay, you can cycle between wineries or there are many tour operators ready with the inside knowledge to take you to the best cool-clime spots for a tasting and a winery lunch.

For more information visit: baytours.co.nz

Mount Manaia. Photo / Getty Images.

Walk it out

The uppermost part of our fair country likes to brag that it doesn't really "do" winter and as such is the perfect place to get outdoors year-round, for a bracing trek in nature. The walks in Northland, no matter when you visit are breath-taking, and come winter the majority are still accessible so you can breathe in all the loveliness at a beautifully temperate time. From the four-day Te Paki Coastal Track, which follows the coastline of Cape Reinga down to Te Werahi and Twilight beaches, to the three-hour Mount Manaia track with its stunning harbour entrance view, there are plenty of choices for all fitness levels.

For more information visit: northlandnz.com

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newfinder.co.nz and newzealand.com