The boat which symbolises a town

TSS Earnslaw. Photo / Supplied.

The TSS Earnslaw is turning 110 & continues to produce memories.

Who could Mark De Jong be talking about when he says: "She's iconic. She's a symbol of the town. Queenstown wouldn't be Queenstown without her."

If you said the TSS Earnslaw, spot on – and now the vessel, having forged real memories in the minds of millions of visitors during that period, is having many of those memories collected in a memory capsule, marking the boat's 110-year passages across Lake Whakatipu Waimāori.

Her historic function was transporting people, animals and goods across the lake. These days, the "Lady of the Lake's" current role is taking guests to Walter Peak High Country Farm and cruising the waters of Lake Whakatipu.

The Earnslaw – which incidentally was launched the same year as the ill-fated Titanic – has earned a cherished place in the hearts of those who've sailed aboard her, as part of connecting a community or simply spreading joy.

If the Earnslaw could tell her tales herself, they would range far and wide – including De Jong's memory of being a primary school boy in the 1960s, gobsmacked at the "magnificent" vessel that awaited him and 300 other kids on the lake.

He and his fellow schoolkids took the train from Gore to Kingston, where he saw the Earnslaw for the first time - and thought her magnificent: "So statesmanlike with all the brass and wood. We were so excited to be going on such a grand boat. It was the biggest we had ever seen," he says.

Coal was loaded for the journey, plus the 300 kids with their packed lunches, for the big adventure to Queenstown. After a stop at Walter Peak to drop off deliveries – "the boat smelled like animals" - the journey continued with exploration afoot.

Photo / Supplied.

"As kids, we were all very interested in the engine rooms, with all the people shovelling coal," he recalls. Today, De Jong is amazed the technology from a totally different era has been so completely, and lovingly, preserved.

"Nothing like that will ever be built again," he says. "Also, all the activities you can do from the Earnslaw are fantastic."

The Earnslaw is the oldest passenger steamship in the Southern Hemisphere – and many others, like Mark, have their own memories of the grand lady. Many have been captured as part of the memory capsule – and there are plenty of others, including tales of intricate model boats and full-sleeve tattoos inspired by the old vessel.

Like Graeme and Marie Hutchins, who were married aboard the TSS Earnslaw in 1991. Like holidaymaker Gareth Clarke, who says "an obligatory part of any visit to Queenstown with the kids is welcoming in the Earnslaw".

Belinda Shuttleworth, too, holds a special place in her heart for the vessel: "We always come away from our TSS Earnslaw trip with fond family memories – our boys just love the engine room".

Preserving this cultural heritage, RealNZ's cruise across Lake Wakatipu aboard the iconic century-old coal-fired steamship is one of the best ways to see Queenstown's surrounding landscape.

The TSS Earnslaw has been lovingly restored and maintained since 1968 by RealNZ (formerly Real Journeys) and passengers can take the time to explore the vessel, view the engine room, and study the historic displays of the steamship's former life while marvelling at the nature just beyond.

The trip takes them past the Remarkables mountain range and Cecil Peak to Walter Peak High Country Farm, where you can choose to add a Walter Peak Farm Tour or opt for the famous gourmet barbecue lunch, or cruise back to Queenstown Bay.

The spectacular panorama of the surrounding Southern Alps from this historic vessel will linger long – all enjoyed with a local beer, wine, or barista-made coffee from the onboard bar and café.

The Earnslaw officially turns 110 on October 18, so it's a great time to take stock of her legacy and the vital memories of all those years in action – with many more to come.



