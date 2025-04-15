The $10k boost helping first-home buyers in 2025

Getting on the property ladder isn’t easy – but in 2025, first-home buyers finally have something to get excited about.

A $10,000 grant from Fletcher Living is giving eligible buyers a deposit boost, just as interest rates fall and house prices flatten out. The developer introduced the First Home Grant after the Government removed its own last year, stepping in to help buyers at a time when more listings are hitting the market and lending conditions are starting to ease.

“It’s a strong year for first-home buyers,” says Fletcher Living GM Aurelie Le Gall. “Interest rates are dropping, price points are stable, and affordability has improved. If a first-home buyer has managed to get the deposit together, now is a really good time to purchase.”

The grant, available for a limited time this year, offers $10,000 toward the deposit for eligible homes in Auckland or Canterbury. Homes must be bought after January 1 and settled before June 30.

“We knew there was a large number of individuals who were relying on the [government] grant to get them on the property ladder, so we decided to step in with a $10,000 contribution towards their deposit,” says Le Gall.

For Auckland couple Kevin Leadingham and Ashini Perera, the grant made a meaningful difference. They used it to help buy their first home, a new four-bedroom house on a 287sq m section in Fletcher Living’s Waiata Shores development between Manukau and Papakura. The pair live there with their French Bulldog, Sky.

“That $10k was really helpful for us,” says Leadingham. “It gave us peace of mind, especially with all the other fees like lawyers. It was a good feeling knowing we had that boost for our deposit.”

Perera manages a cafe in the CBD and Leadingham also works in the city. With their combined workload, they say buying a new build took a lot of the stress out of the process.

“I wasn’t keen to be part of an auction process. You can blow a lot of money without getting anything in return,” says Leadingham. “We thought it was better to go straight to a developer and buy direct. You get a set price and you’re not being outbid.”

They had been renting in Northcote, but knew they’d have to look further afield to get more space within budget.

“Where we were renting was about 145sq m and probably worth $1.2 million. What we’ve bought is 287sq m for just over a million. It just made sense,” he says.

They settled on Valentine’s Day on the house, which was already built and had its code of compliance. “It was pretty special,” says Leadingham. “I turned 40 the week after, so we had a birthday and housewarming all in one.”

Le Gall says many first-home buyers are simply looking for clarity and a home they can rely on.

“Our homes have a set price,” she says. “There’s no tender or auction process, no emotional rollercoaster, and no surprises. First-home buyers absolutely deserve the comfort of a brand-new home.”

LR Brylee Drive Reserve

Fletcher Living’s new builds meet or exceed Healthy Homes Standards. Many new builds are also exempt from LVR restrictions, so buyers may not need a full 20% deposit.

Each community is master-planned, with parks, walkways, cafes and childcare built into the design. It’s one of the things the couple say drew them in.

“They’ve done a lot to make Waiata Shores feel like a real neighbourhood. There are reserves, good spacing between houses, and it doesn’t feel like you’re all crammed in,” Leadingham says. “And you’ve got great motorway access and public transport.”

Both Leadingham and his partner commute to the city. It takes around 40 minutes in the morning and 45 on the way home, which they say is manageable. “The commute’s fine when you’re coming home to a house you enjoy,” he says. Shopping areas and a range of schools are also within easy reach.

Now that they’ve had time to settle in, the couple say their new home feels like more than just a first step. “This is the sort of house you can stay in for a long time,” says Leadingham. “We didn’t think Waiata Shores would be our forever home, but now that we’re here, we can see ourselves staying long term.”

Le Gall says more buyers are taking a fresh look at new builds as a simpler, more certain way to buy their first home.

“It’s been much appreciated by customers who’ve benefited from it and have now moved into their homes,” she says. “And we’re proud to help them get there.”

Learn more at fletcherliving.co.nz