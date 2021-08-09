Take the family somewhere new

Image / Supplied.

It's time to shake off the winter blues and take the kids on a spring adventure. But where to?

Planning a holiday can be stressful and often expensive, particularly if you're keen to travel somewhere you've never been. Fortunately, there's a fun and affordable way to experience a new part of the country, by travelling in a Britz campervan. With all the freedom of a car and the comfort of a hotel room, plus plenty of whānau-friendly activities close to hand, you'll ensure you have a meaningful family holiday, creating memories to last a lifetime.

TOP TIPS FOR A KID-FRIENDLY CAMPERVAN GETAWAY

BOOK A BRITZ

You can book a Britz campervan with a $1 deposit, and if you have a change of heart, you can cancel for free up to seven days before you travel. And there's no need to leave your furry friends behind – for a small fee, the family pet can come too. Some terms apply, read more at britz.com/nz/en/travel-info/flexible-bookings.

TAKE A LOAD OFF

When travelling with little ones, it's the little things that make life easier. Britz campervans come complete with fresh bedding, cutlery and crockery, plus a fridge/freezer and microwave, so it's no trouble to whip up a snack for hungry bellies or provide a comfy spot for an afternoon nap. They're also easy to collect, with four Britz branches nationwide, meaning you can make the most of attractions throughout the country. There's a wide range of vehicle options available to suit your travel style, with plenty of space for the grown-ups and the young ones. We recommend choosing a self-contained option, so the kids won't have to traipse through the dark if they need to take a late-night toilet stop, and so you can enjoy a hot shower in the comfort of your campervan every morning.

PACK SMART

We recommend bringing along soft, collapsible bags such as duffel bags – they're easier to carry and store than bulky suitcases and makes for a smooth journey. Just as important: activities! All the campervans in the Britz range have space aplenty to bring along toys, scooters, books and boardgames. What could be better than a game of Scrabble on a waterfront picnic table at a new beach?

Image by Mark Clinton.

INCLUDE THE KIDS IN THE PLANNING

East coast or west? Coastal or mountainous? Hot pools or ocean dips? Figuring out where to travel to next is all part of the fun and freedom of a campervan roadie. Whether it's visiting Hobbiton, relaxing at the Taupō DeBretts Hot Springs, or exploring Puzzling world, you'll find plenty of new actitivities to try. The Britz Roadtrip app will help you search and book campgrounds with ease, and you can peruse the how-to videos to help you navigate the country like a pro. But if you'd rather leave the navigating up to weather and whim, you can. The great thing about a campervan trip is being spontaneous.

Britz Frontier NZ. Image by Mark Clinton.

PARK UP

New Zealand is spoilt for choice when it comes to holiday parks and campgrounds situated in incredible locations across the country. If you're looking for an overnight stay that has all the amenities you need to kick back, then check out Top 10 Holiday Parks. They offer great value for money, reliable facilities, and perhaps most importantly for young families, excellent playgrounds. Some even have swimming pools and kids clubs, so everyone gets to enjoy a little R&R.

BIKE TO IT

Bike trails are plentiful in New Zealand, and not only are they free to use, biking makes for a fun, active way to experience somewhere new with the family. If picking up your Britz campervan in Christchurch, there's a range of bikes, from comfort push-bikes to mountain bikes available to rent and fit to your campervan, so why not try something new and add some pedal power to your holiday?

Image by Mark Clinton.

GET THE LOCALS' TIPS

Regional council websites are another goldmine of travel ideas, from free events and festivals to sight-seeing highlights and advice on where to grab a great coffee or sandwich. Discover where the best playgrounds, community barbecues and views can be found for those all-important family snaps on the road. And of course, cycle paths, all day walks, reserves and trails are free to enjoy.

Save 10% off the daily vehicle hire rate on your next Britz campervan trip! Simply use promo code BETTERWITHBRITZNZ when booking your NZ getaway for travel between 11 August – 31 October 2021. Some exclusions apply, see Britz.com for all the details and to book. Hurry, this offer ends 31 August 2021.

For more family deals and packages visit newzealand.com/nz/family-deals-in-new-zealand. Check current alert level restrictions before travel at covid19.govt.nz

For more winter travel ideas and inspiration visit newzealand.com/winter