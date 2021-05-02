Take a holiday, Covid-weary Kiwis urged

Abel Tasman Motueka Skydive. Image / Supplied.

After the year that’s been, NZ is an ideal place to recharge.

Almost half of all Kiwis admit to feelings of Covid-fatigue and Tourism New Zealand believes it has the answer - recharge, refresh and get away from it all by planning an active break during autumn.

The idea follows a survey conducted for Tourism New Zealand in March, which found that 42 per cent of New Zealanders believe the Covid year of 2020 has impacted their levels of fatigue more than any other year in recent memory.

TNZ's General Manager Domestic, Bjoern Spreitzer says that as a nation Kiwis are more weary than usual as a result of 2020.

"Given the start to 2021, our research shows things are still tough for Kiwis and this feeling may continue. So we are encouraging Kiwis to do something new by using autumn as a recharge season to plan and enjoy a proper holiday," he says.

"I think most people realise they need to recharge but often don't know how to and that's why we think an active break in New Zealand will leave people feeling refreshed.

"There are so many fantastic destinations to explore and some amazing spots where you can get active including our many world-class cycle trails, or epic experiences like Hokitika Tree Tops on the west coast of the South Island, which takes people on a 20m-high walkway over the top of mature rimu trees."

"If Kiwis want to feel as good as new, they need to do, experience, share and see something new."

West Coast, Fox Glacier guided tour. Photo / Supplied

Conducted by global market research firm Dynata on behalf of Tourism New Zealand, the survey questioned 1000 people aged 18 and over. As well as almost half saying they are experiencing fatigue post-Covid, more than a third also said they came away from their summer holidays still feeling fatigued.

Spreitzer says despite the opening of the trans-Tasman travel bubble, taking a holiday within New Zealand seems the most popular option for most. A separate regular TNZ quarterly survey showed that to the end of January, 70 per cent of Kiwis want to take a domestic holiday in the next 12 months.

"It's too early to tell what impact the travel bubble will have on domestic travel, but why would people want to go anywhere else," he says. "I am from Germany and I was always amazed when I met Kiwi tourists visiting Europe, especially those who were there to visit the alps and mountains.

"I would tell them they had all that back in New Zealand. When I came here I fell in love with the country and it's true, Kiwis have everything they need for an ideal holiday right on their back door step.

Tourism New Zealand suggests recharging and refreshing at any of the following epic destinations and experiences:

Mount Bruce, Pukaha Wildlife Bird Call. Photo / Supplied.

Tourism New Zealand suggests recharging and refreshing at any of the following epic destinations and experiences:

Recharging the body:

•Dolphin Swimming Kaikoura Queen

•Queens Charlotte Track

•Walk up Mt Maunganui

•Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail

Recharging the mind:

•Fox Glacier

•Volcanic Air, Rotorua

•Highlands Motorsport Park, Cromwell

•Steam Punk

Reconnecting Relationships:

•Green Jersey Cycle

•Hokitika Treetops

•Waiheke Botanical Distillery Sounds

•Mail Cruise

Reconnecting with Culture:

•Mataatu Marae

•Pukaha wildlife centre

•Hole in the rock Heli

•Waitangi Treaty Grounds, Northland

Explore more package deals for Recharge Season at newzealand.com/nz/recharge-season-deals

Check current alert level restrictions before travel at covid19.govt.nz