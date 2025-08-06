Swap winter blues for that holiday feeling in Tropical North Queensland

Three Coast hosts, one blissful Queensland reset.

You could call it the Coast to coast – although our crew’s style is way more laidback than that Kiwi gut-buster.

Our cousins across the sea in Tropical North Queensland reckon, “Our garden’s a one-million-year-old rainforest. Out the back is a red desert of dinosaur bones. Our swimming pool is the world’s largest reef.”

They promised warm ocean swims, encounters with nature, the planet’s oldest culture, sensational food and signature cocktails, that ultimate winter escape Holiday Feeling.

True, or just the Aussies talking a big game? Coast FM’s Breakfast Crew – Toni Street, Jase Reeves and Sam Wallace – popped over to find out.

Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort, Port Douglas

On the beach

Sitting – okay, lazily lying – on the golden sands of Four Mile Beach, Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort is Port Douglas’ premier hotel. Famous for 2ha of palm-fringed lagoon pools, guests can float the day away, relax in a private cabana, swim up to the bar or choose from seven restaurants and bars. If you can summon the energy, there are 147ha of tropical gardens to explore. It’s also home to Kaia Day Spa, a haven of relaxation and rejuvenation. Tip: rise early and hit the beach for one of the most stunning sunrises anywhere on Earth.

“The Sheraton Grand Mirage blew me away,” said Toni. “The buffet breakfast was a standout – especially the tropical fruit and perfect omelettes – and our room had a dreamy day bed. The staff were amazing, just so welcoming from the moment we arrived. And the ‘Refresh Me’ was my favourite cocktail: watermelon, tomato juice and rosé. Perfection.”

In Cairns, the Crystalbrook Riley is the place to bask in tropical tranquillity overlooking the Coral Sea.

Agincourt Reef, Great Barrier Reef.

Three reef sites, one epic day

As stunning as Tropical North Queensland is, it’s the parts you can’t see at first glance that might blow you away the most – such as the unparalleled dive spots of the Great Barrier Reef. Our crew took off from Port Douglas with Poseidon Cruises, one of Australia’s first ecotourism operators. It was an exhilarating day of fun and snorkelling three different reef environments around the clear waters of the Agincourt reefs at the outer edge of the Great Barrier Reef, each a vibrant underwater kingdom teeming with marine life.

“I’d seen the Reef in Attenborough specials and thought, I have to see that in real life!,” said Jase. “Finally, the universe delivered with flawless blue skies and mirror-calm water. But nothing prepared me for just how breathtakingly stunning it was. The colours, the sea life, the way the sun shone into the water – it was pure calm. Don’t laugh, but using the pool noodle is genius. Float with your face down, snorkel in and just watch in amazement. You look silly, but no one notices when nature’s putting on a show like that.”

Diving’s also on offer, and Poseidon departs from Cairns as well.

Mossman Gorge, Tropical North Queensland.

Ancient footsteps

To know a place, you have to meet the locals. That’s the guiding principle of Walkabout Cultural Adventures: First Nations people offering guided tours of Kuku Yalanji country, the only place on Earth where two World Heritage sites meet – the ancient Daintree Rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef. Juan Walker has been guiding here for over 20 years and invites visitors to walk with his team on country, learn about the environment, the history and traditions of his people, their use of native plants for medicine and food, passed down over millennia – and how food brings people together, bush tucker included.

“The cultural tour completely exceeded expectations,” said Sam. “We squeezed Hawaiian grape berries into our eyes for their soothing effect, crushed leaves to make soap, and speared mud crabs for lunch. There’s something primal about catching your own meal like that – especially under the guidance of Chaseley, who’s continuing her father’s legacy with wisdom passed down over generations. It was extraordinary and unforgettable.”

Salt House, Cairns.

Eat, drink, be amazed

For Spencer and Reina Patrick, naming their restaurant was easy: Harrisons honours their first-born son. Based in the Sheraton Grand Mirage since 2017, it’s Port Douglas’ hottest plate. Michelin-trained Patrick seasons unmatched local produce with his classical training for a stylish and light-hearted modern menu.

A stone’s throw from Four Mile Beach, Zinc takes full advantage of nature’s aircon. Enjoy the open-air ‘dining room’ seating 180, appreciating warm sea breezes or the stars above lush tropical gardens, or in the elegant, romantic indoors. Listen for a Kiwi accent: Chris Barlow, who owns Zinc with wife Dani, hails from Invercargill. Locals and visitors insist this family-friendly restaurant, bistro, bar, cafe and lounge bar is a must-do.

Salt House boasts a panorama of Cairns’ oceanfront, marina and city as guests delight in the restaurant’s custom-built, Argentine wood-fired grill, sip signature cocktails by flowing ponds or watch bands in the lantern-lit sailing bar. Don’t leave without trying the local seafood.

