Surging demand leaves Pet Refuge struggling to keep up

This article was prepared by Pet Refuge and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

For hundreds of New Zealanders escaping family violence, their first concern isn’t themselves – it’s their pets. Increasingly, those fleeing dangerous situations are unwilling to leave unless they can bring their pets too. But with shelter space at capacity and boarding costs climbing, the charity tasked with keeping those pets safe says it’s reaching a critical point.

Pet Refuge, the country’s only national shelter dedicated to animals affected by family violence, has been inundated in recent months. Since opening in July 2021, the organisation has helped almost 650 pets find safety while their owners get back on their feet. But demand is outpacing capacity, and the costs of keeping up are mounting.

“No one should have to choose between their safety and their pet’s,” says Dame Julie Chapman, founder and CEO of Pet Refuge. “But in recent months we’ve resorted to operating with a waitlist, and every day someone has to wait is a day they remain in danger.”

When Pet Refuge’s Auckland shelter is full, the charity works with a network of trusted external boarding partners to house pets across the country. But the costs of doing so are rising – up 45 percent in the last year alone.

“Every dollar donated gives us breathing room to say ‘yes’ when someone needs us,” says Chapman. “This ability to say yes could be the difference between someone staying or leaving a dangerous situation.”

Chapman says a regular donation of $25 a month covers the cost of a “safe bed,” which includes not just shelter, but also food, medical care, and the comfort pets need to recover from trauma. She hopes more New Zealanders will see the impact of that support, especially during the organisation’s winter appeal.

In one recent case, a woman who had endured years of abuse reached out to Pet Refuge. The team had space for her cats, but there was no space available for her dog. With nowhere else to turn, she slept in her car with him until a place opened up.

“It’s heartbreaking,” says Chapman. “We’ll always do whatever it takes to find pets a safe place, but with more cases coming to us than ever before, we can’t do it alone.”

As the link between family violence and animal harm becomes more widely recognised, Pet Refuge is urging New Zealanders to help ensure no one is left behind – two-legged or four.

Donate $25 a month at www.petrefuge.org.nz.