Sticky Malt Vinegar Roast Chicken

Malt vinegar is your secret weapon in this deliciously tender sweet and sour chicken.
Ingredients:
Method
- Add the chicken pieces into a large bowl, add thyme, brown sugar and DYC vinegar. Cover the bowl & leave to marinade for 1 hour. Slice the onions into wedges,
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.
- In a large baking tray add the onions and chicken pieces. Pour all the marinading liquid over the chicken.
- Place the chicken into the oven, cook for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes remove from the oven & using a spoon, spoon the cooking liquid over the chicken. Return the chicken to the oven for a further 15 minutes of cooking.
- Remove from the oven & serve the onions & chicken on a large serving plate.
- Whisk the juices from the pan together and pour over the chicken. Serve with roasted potatoes or home cut chips.