Step into a dream holiday in Perth

Cottesloe Beach, Perth. Photo/Supplied.

Warm, sunny and cosmopolitan, Western Australia’s capital is also awash in raw natural beauty

It’s a struggle we’re all familiar with: Should we spend our holidays on an enriching city break, or rejuvenating in a back-to-nature setting?

The answer to that question lies in Perth, a city where you can have the best of both worlds.

Situated on the banks of the Swan River, this thriving and cosmopolitan Western Australian metropolis has all the modern amenities you might crave, including award-winning restaurants, brand-new chic city hotels, and one of the world’s largest inner-city parks. Yet, it’s also a dream destination for nature lovers, with dozens of stunning beaches where the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean lap gently at the shore.

Regardless of whether you’re looking to immerse yourself in the outdoors or take part in curated cultural experiences, you’ll find both in Perth. And now, with Air New Zealand flying direct daily from Auckland and a new train line connecting visitors from Perth Airport to the city in under 20 minutes, it’s easier than ever to relax under Perth’s bright blue skies.

To help you plan your Perth holiday, we’ve rounded up three of the top places to explore in and around Western Australia’s capital city.

Sample the good drop in the Swan Valley

Typically, a day spent amongst the vines involves a long drive into the countryside. That’s not the case in Perth, which is home to the only wine region located directly within an Australian capital city. It’s just a 30-minute drive to the historic Swan Valley wine region, which boasts more than 40 wineries known for producing crisp whites, drinkable young reds, and creamy sparkling wines from chardonnay, chenin blanc and shiraz grapes. But with so many opportunities to indulge—including cellar doors, breweries, art galleries and more than 70 restaurants and cafes—it’s best you leave the driving up to someone else. Choose from a guided day tour or a relaxing cruise from Perth up the Swan River to this celebrated foodie destination.

Swan Valley, Perth. Photo/Supplied.

Meet working artisans within the lively and eclectic port city of Fremantle

There’s a reason why Fremantle—just a 30-minute drive or train ride south from Perth city—is considered one of the coolest suburbs in Australia. Fondly known as “Freo”, it’s become a mecca for artisans, creatives, and makers, which you’ll see reflected in its countless galleries, museums, restaurants, and micro-breweries lining its streets. A day in this quirky bohemian town is one that’s best spent wandering through the bustling Fremantle Market (it’s been in operation since 1897), sampling fresh seafood and craft beer (don’t miss Gage Roads Brewery in the A Shed on the Fremantle waterfront), swimming off white-sand beaches, and marvelling at the vibrant collision of creativity and culture.

Swap out the city for an idyllic island escape

Ever wonder why quokkas are always photographed smiling? It might be because these happy little marsupials are lucky enough to call Rottnest Island home. Only a 30-minute ferry ride from Fremantle, this holiday haven has 63 stunning beaches off which you can snorkel, with more than 400 species of fish, coral, and multiple shipwrecks to discover in the crystal-clear waters. It’s also where you’ll find some of the state’s iconic pink lakes, made a rose-coloured hue by algae and high salt concentration. The island is entirely car-free, making it an ideal spot to explore by bike, bus, boat, or scenic flight. And thanks to its close proximity to the city, you can head here for just the day—although we’d recommend opting to bask in serenity overnight at one of the island’s new resorts, such as the beachfront Samphire Rottnest or Discovery Rottnest.

With weather as welcoming as its friendly locals, Perth offers an entirely different holiday experience to Australia’s East Coast cities—and one you won’t quickly forget.

Pinky Beach and Bathurst Lighthouse, Rottnest Island. Photo/Supplied.

For more information, visit www.westernaustralia.com.



