States of joy: Fly to Dallas and beyond with American Airlines

Dallas Skyline. Photo / Supplied

If all you know of Dallas comes from the TV show of the same name, then prepare to have your mind expanded. The cosmopolitan Texan city is the ninth-largest in the US, and with American Airlines introducing direct flights from Auckland, now is the time to get to know this metropolis, with its arts, music, pop culture and food scenes fairly bursting at the seams.

A city of distinct neighbourhoods, all with their own unique appeal, the Downtown area holds a particular wealth of attractions. It's home to the Dallas Arts District, the largest contiguous urban arts district in the whole of the US. Spread over more than 27 hectares, its museums, venues and galleries, could keep you culturally stimulated for days. Take your pick from the Dallas Museum of Art with its 24,000-plus works (and free entry); the Crow Collection of Asian Art, with pieces dating from 3500 B.C. to the early 20th century; or be wowed by the sculptural masterpieces housed in the glass-and-steel Renzo Piano-designed Nasher Sculpture Center and its lovely garden. And there's many more besides.

Downtown is also an area with historical significance, as the location of President John F. Kennedy's shock assassination. See this infamous location for yourself with a visit to the Dealey Plaza and the Grassy Knoll. For a more comprehensive understanding of that fated day in 1963, the Sixth Floor Museum details the event, and ensuing conspiracy theories.

Dealy Plaza, Dallas. Photo / Getty Images

Walking around Downtown will leave you with a need to refuel, and Dallas's famed big portions will no doubt come in handy. From Texas-style barbecue and Tex-Mex magic to southern comforts such as shrimp and grits and biscuits and gravy, your tastebuds are never far from a treat.

The gorgeous outdoor space of Klyde Warren Park is the place to grab some inexpensive bites from the multiple food trucks lining this two-hectare green mecca. If it's barbecue you're after, there are mouthwatering examples dotted around the city, but for arguably some of the best head to Terry Black's BBQ or Pecan Lodge in the Deep Ellum neighbourhood. This area is a bit of a must-visit not only for its foodie offerings but its musical history and urban cool (beautiful murals abound here). It's the traditional home of jazz and blues in the city, genres that thrived here in the 19th and 20th centuries. Today you can still catch some acts, of all genres, in iconic venues such as Twilite Lounge, Double Wide and Trees, among others.

Deep Ellum, Dallas. Photo / Texas Travel

Another neighbourhood that should go on the exploration list is the Bishop Arts District, Southwest of downtown. Laden with cute shops and galleries, it's dubbed as Dallas's "most independent neighbourhood". Dallas Zoo is also situated here and with kids in tow would make a great diversion. The district is part of Oak Cliff, the city's historically Hispanic area, and Jefferson Boulevard is a great spot to tuck into fajitas, enchiladas, nachos and burritos, washed down with a Dallas invention — the frozen margarita (Dallas restaurateur Mariano Martinez created the first frozen margarita machine in 1971 — it now resides in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History).

Homeware fanatics will want to head to the Design District in the northwest of Dallas. This industrial-chic area, brimming with gastropubs and cheffy restaurants, is the place to go for fine art and high-end furnishings and textiles.

Of course, sports nuts will be well taken care of in Dallas too. The city is home to the famed Dallas Cowboys football team, with their home field at Jerryworld in nearby Arlington, and fans of basketball and hockey are well catered for too — you can catch the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center.

There are nature activities galore if that's more your thing – including a meander around the stunning Dallas Arboretum and Botanical, or partaking of the water activities on the Trinity River.

As is obvious, there's so much more to Dallas than big hair and black gold as portrayed on the TV show — but that's not to say the Ewings don't play their part in Dallas's appeal… If you were a fan of the show, you can visit Southfork Ranch, home to the Ewing mansion, to explore on a guided tour some of the familiar spots and memorabilia that put Dallas on the global map via one very rich family, for better or worse.

Once you've filled up on Texan wonders, Dallas is also the perfect jumping off point to see more travel gems, and not too far afield — situated relatively centrally, flying American Airlines from Dallas makes American (and other) dreams highly accessible. Here's where you may want to explore next…

CALIFORNIA DREAMING

The bright lights of Hollywood are just over a three-hour flight away from Dallas. Get ready to stroll the boardwalks of Santa Monica, Venice and Malibu, go shopping on Rodeo Drive or visit the "happiest place on Earth" (Disneyland, if you didn't know). You'll soon realise why Californians are perpetually cheery — all that sunshine and sea air does wonders for the mood.

HOLA MEXICO

Swap Tex-Mex for Mex-Mex in under three hours from Dallas. American Airlines flies direct to Cancun so you could soon be sitting under a palapa (dried palm leaf shelter) tucking into tacos with a margarita or two at one of the many stunning resorts here. There are also Mayan ruins to explore, cenotes to jump into and plenty of coastal azure waters to cool off in too.

Cancun, Mexico. Photo / Getty Images

A SLICE OF CHICAGO

Once you're finished munching your way through deep-dish pizza, and Chicago-style hotdogs, there's much to see in the Windy City. It's a jazz music mecca here, the Green Mill being the go-to for some smart bebop and free jazz (Al Capone was said to frequent the joint). There are also world-class museums to explore and to fully appreciate the scope and beauty of Chicago architecture, make sure you take a boat cruise down the Chicago River.

FLORIDA SUNSHINE

Get to know the Sunshine State with direct American Airlines flights to Orlando or Miami. Roll up your jacket sleeves a la Don Johnson, slip on the shades and get stuck in: there are everglades to explore and alligators to avoid, theme parks galore (Orlando has Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, Sea World and LEGOland just for starters), Cuban food to fill up on and plenty of people watching and shopping to keep retail lovers happy for days.

CANADA CALLING

America's northern neighbour is a hop skip and a jump away from Dallas too, with direct flights to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver among others. Whether it's for hiking, skiing, lake activities or city explorations, Canada has genuinely friendly people, delicious food (maple syrup and poutine, we're looking at you), amazing wildlife and some truly spectacular scenery to boot.

With the world open and America beckoning, it's time to turn the dream to reality — wherever it may be, American Airlines has you covered.

Vancouver, Canada. Photo / Getty Images

AAdvantage®: rewarding flights

American Airlines loves to look after you, and case in point is its AAdvantage® program — you'll earn miles when you fly on American, oneworld® and other participating airlines, as well as more than 1000 partners. Then, you can use your miles for: flights to nearly 1100 destinations worldwide; upgrades; vacations, car rentals and hotels; and other retail products.

See aa.com or visit your travel agent to start planning your trip with American Airlines today