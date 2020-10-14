Sparkling North

Wenderholm Regional Park.

Mike Puru shares his secret North Shore spots for locals and visitors to discover.

I have lived in Auckland for almost 20 years and I still find myself reveling in the view very time I travel over the Auckland Harbour Bridge — especially if you're travelling south from the North Shore. Colourful lights at night make this view even more impressive — a must do if you ever have out of town visitors. We usually hurl past at 80km, not knowing just how wonderful it is.

Living in Grey Lynn, I often find myself living like a Takapuna local, walking the expansive Takapuna to Devonport path with my partner and our dog Rufus. People on SUP's and kayaks, and those who are frolicking in the ocean, are dwarfed by the magnificent Rangitoto Island in the background. You breathe in the fresh sea air and exhale in delight as you watch people living their best lives. Navigating the rocks, discussing the properties that line the beachfront, and deciding where to go for lunch or an after-walk coffee are all part in parcel of walking in this north shore suburb.

View of Rangitoto from Mt Victoria.

When I first moved to Auckland, I quickly realised how lucky this city was to have a beach only minutes from a city office, and in Devonport, Takapuna and Birkenhead I was amazed at the fact you could have a beer in an old historic building, only minutes from a huge motorway and then wander down to a beach for an ice-cream with the sound of tuis in the background. When family arrived from Southland for a visit I would often drive them up to the North Head Historic Reserve and point out the different areas where I would love to "live" and give a somewhat basic explanation of why property prices in Auckland are so high, saying "location, location, location" which was easily understood standing on North Head.

North Head Historic Reserve.

The best thing about "over the bridge" is the expansive bush walks and beaches you can visit, and having tried for 20 years I still haven't done them all. From Wenderholm Regional Park to Kendall Bay Beach there is something for everyone. That's the beauty of exploring your local.

Sunday was a prime example of the North Shore's lifestyle and ease. My friends called me and said they were heading to a "little spot" down by the beach with their 2-year-old who has just started riding a bike. Following their directions, we pulled up with our dog in tow to Little Shoal Bay. People were on paddle boards, dogs chased tennis balls, kids played on the playground and mums and dads sipped on coffee while taking in the beautiful views of Auckland City. The pōhutakawa trees were just starting to flower, the sun was shining. Fish and chips on the way home and we had ticked off another great spot in a great part of Auckland.