South Pacific Scaffolding wins award

This story was prepared by South Pacific Scaffolding and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Industrial project wins SARNZ Award for Excellence in Scaffolding.

South Pacific Scaffolding has been awarded the prestigious SARNZ Industrial Job of the Year 2024 in the $50,000 - $200,000 Industrial Category for its innovative and safety-focused scaffolding solution in Newmarket, Auckland. This award highlights South Pacific Scaffolding’s ability to deliver exceptional results with even the most challenging projects.

The award-winning project involved installing scaffolding for the replacement of glass barriers at Newmarket Railway Station. The site posed significant health and safety challenges due to the proximity of a high-voltage powerline with a 300mm arc zone. South Pacific used the Layher Protect cladding system to ensure maximum safety, completely containing the work zone and preventing any contact with the arc zone.

Safety is always a top priority for South Pacific, having a well-earned reputation for onsite strategy to ensure efficient outcomes whilst minimising risks. This experience came in handy as strict measures were needed to be taken to manage the hazards posed by the powerline. The team’s innovative use of the Layher Protect Panel cladding system offered a more robust and eco-friendly solution compared to traditional wraps or scrim. The reusable panels not only ensured complete containment but also eliminated the risk of failed shrinkwrap or scrim affecting the rail network.

Despite limited access times, South Pacific successfully completed the project by building two 80m long hanging scaffolds either side of a pedestrian bridge over the railway. This meticulous attention to detail and commitment to safety impressed the client and secured the win for South Pacific.

The client was highly satisfied with South Pacific’s innovative scaffolding solution and their ability to manage significant hazards. The project’s successful delivery reflected the company’s expertise in handling complex, high-risk environments while maintaining the highest safety standards.

A spokesperson for South Pacific Scaffolding commented, “We are incredibly proud to receive the SARNZ Job of the Year Award. This project reflects our commitment to safety, innovation, and delivering top-tier results in challenging environments.”

About South Pacific Scaffolding

South Pacific Scaffolding is a family-owned business with over 30 years of experience, offering top-quality scaffolding services. Renowned for their commitment to safety and efficiency, they provide personalised solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs. Specialising in large commercial scaffolding projects, industrial, marine and small residential work, their expertise ensures successful outcomes even for the most challenging scaffolding projects. With a hands-on approach, they consistently deliver integrity and high standards across Auckland’s construction, industrial and marine industries.

If you're planning any complex project and are in need of advice, South Pacific Scaffolding is your trusted partner. This SARNZ award adds to their already impressive portfolio of successful projects across Auckland.