South Auckland Surprises

Bracu. Photo / Supplied.

Mike Puru discovers South Auckland’s most unexpected activities.

Given the current push to explore our own backyard I set out with a mate and headed south of Auckland to explore a few spots I have never been… and what a day it was.

The first stop was a guided tour of Māngere Mountain. Our guide Ellie met us at the base of the mountain and after a brief explanation of what we were about to explore, I found myself getting excited about learning how Māori actually lived on this volcano. Ellie was charming and a natural orator with knowledge passed down from her whānau which she was keen to share. Ellie pointed out subtle plaques you will find on the mountain explaining why food was on this side, whare on the other, and how the shells provided a security system. There is so much history in suburban South Auckland.

Archery at Bracu. Photo / Supplied.

The next stop was a 20 min drive down to Bombay - take a left-hand turn and before you know it you are surrounded by 70 acres of olive trees, beautiful tree-lined driveways and some secret spots you will fall in love in. Simunovich Olive Estate is the home of fine dining restaurant Bracu, and a playground of clay bird shooting, archery and knife throwing. We were given an olive tasting in a rustic yet perfectly formed man cave, and then set out to have a go at a few activities. Knife throwing (which is harder than it looks), archery and air rifle options were all on offer, but clay bird shooting was my favourite – there's something quite intoxicating about the smell of gunpowder, and it made me laugh that live ducks sit unfazed in the pond where the clays land – clearly used to the blasts, knowing they're not for them.

Bracu. Photo/Supplied.

Nestled in the estate is a beautiful old villa which houses Bracu. The food was amazing – the setting and service as good as their olive oil - which I happily bought a few bottles of on my way out. A warning however, if you are planning to get married you will definitely get hooked on this place!

On the way back to Auckland we stopped at the Botanic Gardens. It's a place people see from the motorway but most have probably never stopped. I couldn't believe how big it was - 42 hectares of expansive greens. For someone who doesn't really know the difference between a rose and a hydrangea, I enjoyed the lesson and the inspiration. I left this spot with much to still explore, and a plan for another visit with a picnic and the dog on leash. Thank you, South Auckland.