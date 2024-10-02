Service your heat pump, cut your bills

This story was prepared by Endeavour Property Services and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Regular heat pump servicing saves energy and improves home health.

With over 600,000 heat pumps installed in New Zealand since the introduction of Healthy Homes standards in 2019, maintaining your heat pump is more important than ever. Regularly servicing your heat pump is key to making it last longer and keeping your home healthy. The team at Endeavour know a thing or two about heat pumps, having serviced thousands of units over the years.

Why regular heat pump servicing is crucial

Heat pumps are a big investment, ranging from $2000 to $10,000, and they typically last 10 to 15 years depending on how well they’re installed and looked after. Keeping up with regular servicing is crucial – not only will it help your heat pump run efficiently and last longer, but it’s also essential for maintaining a healthy home. A neglected heat pump can become a breeding ground for bacteria, viruses, fungi, and mould, which can spread throughout your house. To keep your home truly healthy, make sure to service your heat pump regularly.

Recommended servicing frequency for heat pumps

For optimal performance, Endeavour recommends cleaning your heat pump every one to two months, especially when it’s getting heavy use (think peak winter and summer). In addition to regular cleaning, a professional service at least once a year is a must. This is when you get the experts to check electrical connections, give the units and coils a deep clean, and make sure the refrigerant levels are spot on. It’s not a DIY job, so leave it to the professionals.

Signs your heat pump needs immediate servicing

Watch out for signs that your heat pump might need some urgent TLC. If you’re hearing strange noises, smelling funky odours, noticing it’s not heating or cooling as well as it used to, or seeing your power bills creeping up, it’s time to get it checked out. Catching these issues early helps keep your heat pump running smoothly and ensures you’re sticking to Healthy Home Standards.

Endeavour Property Services: your partner in compliance

Endeavour has got you covered for all of your electrical servicing needs. Their skilled technicians provide thorough maintenance and servicing, including a detailed report when they’re done. They make sure your heat pump is running at its best, which helps you save on energy costs and extend its lifespan. Serving the greater Auckland region, they’ve been the go-to choice for homeowners, property managers, and businesses since 2009. They’re fully licensed, qualified, insured, and committed to delivering top-notch results every time.

