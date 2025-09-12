Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sponsored by Custom Fleet

Custom Fleet

Road to decarbonisation is a long journey ahead

Auckland Council's Anita Furniss at the roundtable. Photo: Hidden Joys Studio

Auckland Council's Anita Furniss at the roundtable. Photo: Hidden Joys Studio


When it comes to New Zealand’s transport decarbonisation journey, while the train has left the station, we’re still building some of the tracks, according to Auckland Council’s General Manager of Corporate Support Services, Anita Furniss.

Furniss was speaking at the recent New Age of Mobility roundtable co-hosted by the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save