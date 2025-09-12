Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Advertorial by Pet Refuge

Pet Refuge

Rising demand at Pet Refuge sees pets waiting for safety


This article was prepared by Pet Refuge and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Pet Refuge has launched its September appeal amid soaring demand for its services, which has forced the charity to introduce a waitlist for pets needing safety from family violence.

To help meet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save