Rising demand at Pet Refuge sees pets waiting for safety

Pet Refuge has launched its September appeal amid soaring demand for its services, which has forced the charity to introduce a waitlist for pets needing safety from family violence.

To help meet this growing need, Pet Refuge often turns to trusted external boarding partners when its purpose-built shelter reaches capacity. But the cost of this vital overflow option has risen sharply – up 38% compared to last year – stretching resources at a time when more families than ever are seeking help.

“For families escaping violence, even a short delay in finding safety for their pets can add enormous stress to an already traumatic time,” says Pet Refuge founder and CEO Julie Chapman. “We never want to turn away a pet in need. Our team works hard to make space available, and when we can’t, external boarding allows us to keep helping families escape violence together with their pets.”

Julie says waitlists remain rare and are always a last resort – but they are a reminder of just how vital community support is.

“External boarding is only possible because of generous public donations – those extra gifts from the community allow us to say ‘yes’ even when our shelter is full.”

Among the hundreds of pets cared for this year were a handful of rare outlier cases that needed a different kind of care outside the shelter – including Boi Boi, a dog who suffered horrific injuries and required intensive recovery alongside his owner.

Since opening in 2021, Pet Refuge has provided more than 65,000 safe bed nights to over 750 pets – including dogs, cats, small pets, and farm animals. Every one of those safe nights was made possible by the generosity of people who believe no pet should be left behind.

A monthly donation of $25 through Pet Refuge’s Safe Beds for Pets programme provides shelter, veterinary treatment, and rehabilitation for pets affected by family violence.