Rainforest Retreats, Decadent Dining And Secret Swimming Spots

Why a trip to Australia’s Gold Coast has a holiday for everyone.

Beyond its famous beaches and vibrant city scene, the Gold Coast has a diversity of experiences that will have you saying, ‘been there, haven’t done that!’ From the stunning natural wonderlands of the Hinterland and Scenic Rim to water-based activities for every age and ability and an abundance of culinary options, there is much to see, do and eat.

The Hinterland is where you’ll find mountains, waterfalls, wildlife sanctuaries and boutique wilderness retreats, all of which make up a World Heritage-listed habitat encompassing 100,000 ha. Explore the Hinterland in a day trip by car or on tour, or spend a night or two in a quaint bed and breakfast or rainforest retreat.

One of the most accessible areas to visit for a day trip to the Hinterland is Mt Tamborine, an easy 45 minute-drive from the Gold Coast. Here you’ll have access to stunning countryside, bracing hikes, fabulous foodie finds, guided day trips and tree-top adventures. Or for a change of pace, enjoy wineries, a brewery and even a few distilleries up the mountain, plus award-winning restaurants, art galleries, sweeping coastal views and a mix of old and new-world charm. Mt Tamborine has plenty of accommodation options, including cosy cottages, camping and a hotel or two, and plenty of activities, from coffee plantation visits to hot air balloon rides.

When it comes to dining out, the variety is impressive — from award-winning dishes and five-star service, to Italian and Pan Asian eats, and modern Australian and fusion food from Miami Marketta, the city’s famously vibrant night market. There are now 23 chef-hatted restaurants (eateries awarded for consistent culinary excellence). Social Eating House is a popular example in Broadbeach, where groups can dine on share-style plates in a relaxed and elegant setting. Or head to the two-hatted Palazzo Versace’s Vanitas, for sophisticated Italian, or Uncle Su, for Cantonese Beijing and Szechuan-style dishes, seafood and yum cha. No trip to the Gold Coast is complete without a little glamour of course, and if you’re after a decadent rooftop bar experience, head to Cali Beach Club in the heart of Surfers Paradise to lounge in a booth, cabana or day bed while nibbling on shared plates, sliders and salads. For classic Australian fare you can’t go wrong at BMD Northcliffe Surf Club right on the beach at Surfers Paradise. Full flavours can also be found in the delicious beachside burgers at Ze Pickle in Burleigh Heads, with craft beers on tap.

Naturally, you’ll want to hit the coastline on a trip to the Gold Coast, visiting its iconic beaches and vast network of waterways. The Surfers Paradise Market Kayak tour is a fun way to explore the area, both by kayak and SUP (stand-up paddle board). The tour starts by kayak at Budds Beach in the heart of Surfers Paradise, and glides along the Nerang River, past the skyline of Surfers Paradise. After a stop at the famous HOTA (Home of The Arts), you’ll meander through the park and gardens, take a peek at the galleries or visit the area’s farmers’ markets.

If you’re keen to go deep, Wonder Reef (suitable for all dive levels) is the world’s first buoyant reef, just minutes from shore where nine underwater sculptural reefs, towering almost 22 metres above the sea floor, move like giant kelp. Explore swim-throughs with Indian scad bait fish, giant gold-spotted rock cods, Queensland groupers, and sequinned mulloway, and admire the flourishing coral as it evolves over time. Divers have plenty more to explore on the Gold Coast dive trail which has more than half a dozen close reefs. Discover shipwrecks like the Scottish Prince. Elsewhere you’ll find cliff faces and rocky reefs of boulders and bommies, home to soft and hard corals and sharks, rays, turtles and nudis.

If you prefer to stay on the top of the water, head to Cook Island, nearby the southern end of the Gold Coast, to swim or snorkel with turtles. The tiny volcanic outcrop of Cook Island is home to a permanent population of green, hawksbill and loggerhead turtles. From June to November, you’re also likely to spot humpback whales on their annual migration, along with graceful (and harmless!) leopard sharks in summer, and dolphins all year round.

For those with a little more cash to splash, a day tour to Lady Elliot Island is ideal. Take a scenic flight up the coastline and land on a small island by mid morning. Enjoy lunch, snorkelling the crystal-clear waters with turtles and manta rays, a glass bottom boat ride and time to explore. Watch sunset onboard the flight home and be back on the Gold Coast at your hotel in time for dinner.

Meanwhile, the Gold Coast has the longest continuous whale-watching season in Australia, stretching over five months and two school holidays from roughly late May to October. The Gold Coast runs parallel to the “Humpback Highway”. Watching the whales frolic, breach and blow is an exhilarating experience. With an estimated 35,000 migrating whales each year, Gold Coast whale watching tours have a 100 per cent whale guarantee.

For a DIY experience, explore the Gold Coast’s many waterways by electric boat — self-drive or hire a skipper from Duffy Down Under. Its boats are electric, so whisper quiet as you glide across the water. You don’t even need a licence.

Elsewhere there are several hidden coves and swimming spots across the 57km of Gold Coast coastline. Some of the best kept secrets include Tallebudgera Creek, a beautiful sheltered spot with white sand and turquoise water, or the rock pools at Snapper Rocks, where you can soak in the sea as the surf surges beyond the break.

To start planning your holiday to the Gold Coast, visit destinationgoldcoast.com



