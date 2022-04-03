Radio host saw love pouring out

Photo / Supplied.

Media personality Toni Street draws on her own tragedies to help a young Kiwi in need.

Broadcaster Toni Street has had more than her fair share of life's slings and arrows thrown her way.

While the trials she has faced are well known, behind-the-scenes the Coast FM breakfast host and high-profile television presenter, has a not so well-known story to tell.

For eight years she and husband Matt France have been sponsoring a child through Variety - the Children's Charity's Kiwi Kid Sponsorship programme (KKS), contributing money each month to help pay for basic school costs like uniforms and class trips.

As Variety is seeking sponsors for another 600 children, Street says: "It is a very tangible thing to do and for us it just seemed right."

The many letters the couple have received from the boy they sponsor tell her they are making a difference in his life: "In all of them the gratitude was unbelievable. I suppose he saw us as being in his corner and I saw the love pouring out of every letter."

Street says she knows only too well how, when tragedy strikes, life can change on a dime. Growing up she experienced unbearable loss. Her twin brother Lance died of leukaemia at 18 months and a baby sister Tracey died at just two days after being born without kidneys.

But the biggest blow came when Street was 18. Her 14-year-old brother Stephen died after the quad bike he was riding rolled.

"These things shattered our world and changed our family," she says. "Yet, at the same, time my parents always told us how privileged we were, how lucky we were to have what we had. They always supported a lot of causes, my mother regularly supporting fund-raising for child cancer."

Street's troubles did not end in childhood. As an adult she was diagnosed with Churg-Strauss syndrome which causes inflammation of the blood vessels.

But putting all this behind her - and adopting her parents positive outlook on life despite the circumstances – Street has found joy in helping others.

Toni Street. Photo / Supplied.

"Yes, I may have been unlucky, but there is always someone worse off," she says. "Look at what's happening overseas; the events in the Ukraine really put things in perspective.

"Sponsoring a child through Variety made sense to Matt and I. We had always helped charities with spot donations over the years, but I liked how Variety were very clear in knowing how many kids need help and how many sponsors they need."

Street says she had heard of Variety but, after attending a function hosted by the charity, she and France decided the time was right to sponsor a child.

"I liked the idea of helping people in our own backyard," she says. "I know all Variety sponsors are making a difference. There is a lot of need in New Zealand and there are families among us who can't afford to buy their children school uniforms or pay for laptops."

Street hopes what she is doing will set a good example for her own children – Juliette (9), Mackenzie (6) and Lachie (3). "I think the greatest achievement as a parent is to bring up children who are compassionate and caring. If you can do that, job done."

Comments by caregivers and parents show how appreciated Variety's sponsors are. "She really appreciates that somebody cares enough to sponsor her. It means a lot to her and makes her feel like she matters to someone else," says one.

Another parent says: "My daughter wants to tell her sponsor: 'Thank you for your help. The camp, the correct uniforms, the nice blankets and school bags, I appreciate them so much'. My son says: 'My sponsor must have a really big heart, because I've had real birthdays and Christmases, Mum - is my sponsor Santa'? "

A third caregiver comments: "Thank you. (There) was a period he didn't want to go back to school. He was sad and annoyed but then with your help and getting him to be able to go and buy new shoes and sending all these beautiful letters he is now really keen. He loves sports and he keeps trying."

Variety CEO Susan Glasgow says the charity is encouraging kind New Zealanders who relate to and sympathise with the struggles other Kiwis face to consider becoming a sponsor.

"It may be because they have experienced hardship themselves and are in a position to give back now or they are passionate about social issues such as child poverty and inequity.

"Our sponsorship model is unique in that it connects a caring New Zealander with a child in need – and helps make a genuine difference in the child's life."

Through the KKS programme sponsors contribute $50 per month to help provide essentials such as bedding. A school uniform or shoes and access to important life opportunities such as school camp, sports fees/gear or swimming lessons.

Funding is tailored to the individual needs of a child. Through Variety sponsors can write to the children, arrange birthday and Christmas gifts while the charity encourages the children to write back (where their age, ability and circumstances allow).

To sponsor a child go to: www.variety.org.nz/donate/sponsor-a-child/