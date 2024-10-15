Planning for tomorrow starts today

This story was prepared by the Whakatāne District Council and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Eastern Bay in 2055: What do you want to see?

The Eastern Bay of Plenty is developing, with populations set to grow and businesses ready to expand. We need a plan for how we can support this, now and for future generations. That’s why Whakatāne, Kawerau, and Ōpōtiki district councils are working with iwi, government agencies, and Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council to develop Our Places – Eastern Bay Spatial Plan.

This plan will provide a roadmap for how we ensure the wellbeing of both people and places across the region. It will help shape what the Eastern Bay of Plenty could look like in the next 30-plus years and outline how we’ll get there.

What is a spatial plan?

A spatial plan is a long-term strategy that visualises how our region will grow. It’s about creating safe, thriving communities by planning where people will live, supporting the local economy, adapting to a changing climate, and protecting the environment.

Your elected members will use the spatial plan to guide decisions on the future of our spaces and places, including:

How towns might spread out (or up)

Where to build papakāinga

Where to build on the coast (and where not to)

What infrastructure (such as pipes, parks, and roads) might be needed to support growing communities

Our Places – Eastern Bay Spatial Plan will help determine what the sub-region could look like in the future and how we can work together to get there.

Why the Eastern Bay needs a spatial plan

The Eastern Bay faces a shortage of land for new housing, and many existing homes are outdated. With the population expected to rise, we’ll need around 5500 new homes by 2055. Without more housing, it will be difficult for the region to attract and support new workers and businesses.

Natural hazards, conservation land, and climate change impacts also restrict where new development can happen. Our Places – Eastern Bay Spatial Plan will help identify sustainable areas for growth while unlocking economic opportunities for the region.

The plan will guide future investments in housing, infrastructure, and services. Councils, iwi, and government agencies will use it to inform decisions about long-term plans, district plans, and government funding. Essentially, it will provide a clear pathway to a sustainable, thriving future.

We want to hear from you

We need your help to shape this plan. How can the region grow while staying one of the best places to live, work, and visit?

We want to hear your thoughts on two important questions:

What are your thoughts about where to plan for 5500 new houses and land for businesses by 2055? What is most important that you want us to think about and plan for to support your community and other communities across the Eastern Bay?

Have your say by November 17 and learn more by visiting ourplacesebop.org.nz