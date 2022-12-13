Pineapple whisky sour. Image / Supplied

We love this smooth, sweet whisky sour with the secret ingredient of pineapple juice.

Serves 1

Ingredients:

Method:

1. Add whisky, pineapple juice, lemon juice and simple syrup to a cocktail shaker, then add egg white.

2. Dry shake (without ice) for one minute.

3. Add ice, shake again for one minute, then strain into glass.

4. Garnish with pineapple and cherries (we used dehydrated, but fresh is fab for summer!)





