Personal Space and Outdoor Flow

Photo / Getty Images.

Your bedroom should be treated as your personal sanctuary where you can relax, unwind and cosy in. Consider updating one of the most important rooms in your home with some affordable and stylish updates from the team at Bunnings Warehouse. If there's anything the last 12 months has taught us it's that the more time spent at home means our attention is drawn to the details that need home improvements. Our bedrooms offer us respite from the daily grind, and it makes sense to consider freshening up a room that offers us vital sleep and relaxation.

1. Add interest to your walls:

Starting with the walls, this Scandi Leaf wallpaper has a soothing mid-century inspired leaf motif on repeat, a tranquil pattern that will have you snoozing in no time.

2. Add texture to your floors:

A decent sized rug can anchor a bedroom and make it feel cosy and inviting. Complement a natural wallpaper with an equally natural looking rug, like this jute number. A sandy hue and plenty of texture helps bring the calming feeling of nature into your home.

3. Organize and edit your wardrobe:

This easy to install sliding wardrobe will complement the neutral tones of a bedroom in a contemporary oak, and is perfect for smaller bedroom that require space saving solutions like this.

4. Create a vibe with lighting:

Mood lighting is essential for recalibrating your eyes in preparation for a decent night's kip. This textural floor lamp adds warmth and class to any bedroom.

5. Re-fresh your existing floors:

A honey oak laminate floor is a stylish complement to natural flourishes in the bedroom. Opt for this sleek laminate - easy to clean and a warm wood hue that's easy on the eye.

6. Hang new curtains that naturally filter light in:

Thermal coated curtains are essential for extra warmth in your bedroom - consider these minimalist and elegant calico curtains for a refreshing way to wake up to your natural circadian rhythm.

Personal Space gallery.

7. Organize your shoes:

A relaxed atmosphere needn't be cluttered - this wooden shoe rack is a helpful way to keep things tidy and stress free.

8. Add an indoor plant for tranquility:

A bedroom with some greenery offers even more opportunity to bring the outdoors in. With a range of easy to care indoor plants in sleek ceramic pots, a little green goes a long way.

9. Update soft furnishings with playful pillows:

Additional pillows add texture, colour and comfort to a bedroom setting. An assortment fo pillows also gives you plenty of opportunity to add character and fun.

Online pointer? WATCH: How to make a modern timber bedhead

Creating a timber bedhead is a simple way to rejuvenate your bedroom. This great looking bedhead will add style, colour and texture to your bedroom. And it's so easy to make you'll have it done by bedtime.

Photo / Getty Images.

From long-weekends to small gatherings with friends, an outdoor entertaining area is a classic hallmark of a Kiwi home.

Entertaining friends and family is a national pastime, and it makes sense to have a space dedicated to this that feel inviting and joyful. Create special memories with the perfect entertaining area that brings everyone together.

1. Classic seating:

Bring Cape Cod to you with these classic timber chairs -



2. A cosy hammock:

Lull yourself to sleep with the addition of a classic hammock, perfect for off-duty me time.



3. Outdoor lighting:

Take a leaf out of old-school lanterns with this charming piece which holds a pillar candle up to 10cm.



4. Storage:

Sturdy, stylish and organic - outdoor spaces require a little organisation, and this basket is perfect for logs and superfluous outdoor knick-knacks.

Outdoor Flow gallery.

5. Dreamy Wisteria:

We all know too well the hardiness of native shrubs in our back yards - for something that alludes to fashion's predilection for all things 'cottagecore' you can't look past a romantic Wisteria climbing up the walls.

6. A whimsical birdbath:

Add some whimsy with a terracotta bird bath to welcome a few feathered friends into your garden sanctuary.

7. Nostalgic pots:

For succulents and easy to care shrubs that sit atop tables, try these playful and colourful additions.

8. Open fire:

On cool Autumn evenings, there's nothing quite like the fiery glow of an open fire. Try this Iron fire pit and get the marshmallows out.



9. Group setting:

There's something charming about sitting around on wicker chairs and watching the sunset with friends for cocktail hour - just add blankets and pillows and your good to go.