Perfect pairings

The stars have aligned for wine and cheese fans this October, with the New World Wine Awards Top 50 hitting shelves at the same time as NZ Cheese Month.

Love catching up with friends over great wines, good chat and a platter with a little bit of everything on it? Now is the perfect time to get planning.

In a match made somewhere in snack heaven, the New World Wine Awards have been announced – revealing the Top 50 wines under $25 – in the same month Aotearoa marks NZ Cheese Month.

In celebration, New World’s food and wine experts have selected some simple snack ideas for cheese lovers, as well as for those who’d rather pass on the lactose for the likes of potato chips or popcorn, all matched with the latest award-winning wines.

So, gather your friends together, polish the wine glasses and get ready to up your snack game.

Here are a few of our favourite wine and cheese – and non-cheese – matches.

With Sauvignon Blanc

The Summerhouse Sauvignon Blanc 2023 from Marlborough has wonderful intensity, ripe pineapple fruit flavours, and an ‘easy going style’ the New World Wine Awards judges loved.

You can pair this zesty wine with brie or even feta cheese. Sauvignon’s bright acidity is also a great match for salt, so try it with salted mixed nuts, your favourite crisps or toasty hot chips.

With Riesling

Fresh and fruity riesling is a fantastic food wine and the winning te Pā 2024 Marlborough Riesling is floral, juicy and refreshing.

Match it with smoked salmon or cream cheese – or a combination of both smothered on a cracker. For more tastes of kai moana, pop some marinated mussels and prawn crackers on the platter too. Sweet chilli chips are another great – if unexpected – match.

With Rosé

Rosé has had a bit of a glow-up lately, from a casual summer tipple to a wine people love for its food-matching character. The Caythorpe Family Estate Marlborough Rosé 2023 is fruity with a soft creamy finish that will go perfectly with halloumi cheese or a spicy jalapeno dip as the juiciness will balance the spice.

On the lighter side, the Badet Clement La Belle Angèle Rosé 2023 from France, with its elegant profile, will sing with veggie sticks and olive tapenade or a light creamy cheese like burrata.

With Chardonnay

Chardonnay’s complexity means it will match with a variety of snacks, and the Heaphy Chardonnay 2023 from Nelson is no exception.

This wine provides a splurge taste on a save budget; the oak here is elegant and understated with lovely minerality. It would love some creamy buffalo mozzarella or a pork terrine. If you’re keeping it simple, chicken-flavoured chips or even buttery popcorn will also meet the snack criteria.

With Pinot Noir

Pinot and pizza are an underrated match, and the Misty Cove Estate Pinot Noir 2023 is well aligned with its silky, sweet fruit weight on the palate. If you’re not keen on the admin of actually making pizza, then grab some pizza-flavoured crackers, a wheel of camembert and some smoky eggplant dip. You’re good to go.

New World Wine Awards winners (L-R): Caythorpe Family Estate Marlborough Rosé 2023, La Belle Angele Rosé 2023, Heaphy Chardonnay 2023, Misty Cove Estate Pinot Noir 2023, Trinity Hill Hawke's Bay Syrah 2021 and Barossa Valley Estate Grenache Shiraz Mourvèdre 2022.

With Big Reds

The big reds sometimes get relegated to the winter months, but the winners in this year’s New World Wine Awards are also suited to summer fare.

These reds are delicious with sharp cheese for starters, or barbecued meats as the evening wears on. The Trinity Hill Hawke’s Bay Syrah 2021 is savoury with black doris plum flavours and gorgeous spice that pairs well with hard cheese like pecorino or simple snacks such as olives.

Similarly, the Barossa Valley Estate Grenache Shiraz Mourvèdre 2022, with its meaty profile and big tannins, will love a hearty aged cheddar or mixed charcuterie.

Both wines are robust in flavour so can stand up to some bold and highly flavoured foods too – just nothing too spicy. A packet of barbecue-flavoured chips will be a surprising group favourite.

Ultimately, these matches are suggestions only, and truly the best food and wine match is the one that you adore.

Choosing from the New World Wine Awards Top 50 means you can have confidence in your wine pick whether you are trying new things or sticking to the flavour combinations that you know and love. Syrah and salad? Sauvignon and steak? You do you. Whichever combo makes you smile is a perfect paring.

For more information on what to pair with this year’s delicious, award-winning Top 50 wines at New World, visit newworld.co.nz.