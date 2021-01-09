Pacific gem has more than just beaches

Photo / supplied

Life-changing adventures - and a slice of local culture - are waiting in island hideaways.

A visit to the islands of Vanuatu has everything you'd expect of a Pacific holiday – blue seas and gorgeous white sandy beaches.

At the same time it offers so much more. From its world-famous scuba diving sites, to unique performances of water music, kayak trips through rainforests and a chance to experience the local culture up-close in village markets, this is a holiday with a difference.

The small island nation - its capital Port Vila is on the island of Efate - lies around 800km west of Fiji and is made up of 13 principal and many smaller islands. For Kiwis looking for an escape to the sun, Vanuatu offers an unexpected but exciting holiday destination.

Its attractions are many, but with the help of Vanuatu Tourism, we have put together a list of some of the best reasons why you would want to visit.

Laze on Champagne Beach - one of the world's most beautiful beaches is located on the edge of a crystal clear, warm ocean on the east coast of the island of Espiritu Santo. A natural playground for kids and adults alike, it is a great place to relax and clear the mind.

Kayak through the rainforest – one of the best ways to experience Vanuatu's rainforests is to paddle along the waterways that snake through them. Choose between a traditional canoe or a modern kayak and glide along to the sound of birdsong.

Visit the markets – House Blong Handikraft market is the place to go for genuine handmade island goods – and to witness the ladies who laugh and chat while they work. All the money spent here goes straight back to Vanuatu's villages and helps keep the island economy going. As well, each island centre has its own marketplace where fresh fruit and vegetables are sold.

Diving with the turtles – from fields of staghorn coral and towering pinnacles to enormous brain corals and colourful fans, Vanuatu is home to some of the most diverse dive sites. Diving takes place with small groups in isolated and clean locations, so you feel like you have the ocean to yourself. Be sure to keep your eye out for dugongs, turtles and plenty of clown fish.

Take in local culture and 'kastom' – these traditions have influenced and guided the Ni-Vanuatu way of life for generations. A cultural village experience is a must – although local kastom and culture can be experienced everywhere from a chat in a local market or a trip to a kava bar.

Lunch at Port Orly – enjoying a long, leisurely lunch in a local beachside hut in Port Orly makes for a memorable day out. A small Francophone (French-speaking) village, it is located on Espiritu Santo. While there you can also kayak and snorkel around the nearby islands and reefs.

Scuba diving among wartime treasures – some of Vanuatu's best dive sites are the sunken treasures of the Second World War. Among them is the former luxury liner SS President Coolidge which was converted to a troop carrier in 1941 but sank off Espiritu Santo after accidentally hitting two US mines. It is said to be the largest and most accessible wreck in the world and has been coined 'the world's greatest shore dive'.

Watch incredible land diving – known locally as Nangol, land diving is the predecessor to modern bungee jumping. Every Saturday from April to June the men of Pentecost Island leap 100 feet from a wooden tower with just a vine around their ankles. This incredible ritual is an unmissable sight.

Listen to the Water Ladies – originating on the Banks Islands of Vanuatu, the Water Music is an entertaining and fascinating ritual to witness. The ladies stand waist-deep in the water and use their hands to create music with the ocean.

Swing into blue holes – under the shady canopy of ancient rainforest trees are naturally occurring freshwater swimming holes – and they're like nothing you've ever seen. Maintained by local villagers, these blue holes come with rope swings that would make even Tarzan jealous. They often have waterside shacks serving cold drinks.

Catch a ride on the local bus – the minibuses that shuttle locals and tourists alike around the islands are part of Vanuatu's Pacific charm. The locals love to have a chat as they pile on and off with an array of local fruit and vegetables – so enjoy the ride. For more information on a Vanuatu holiday go to: https://www.vanuatu.travel/nz/planning/digital-brochures