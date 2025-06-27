“Our hopes for Fairview are simply that it stays just as it is”

(L to R) Bev Barnes, John Gardner, Mary Gardner.

Fairview’s residents share memories of life, laughter and care.

This sentiment, shared by long-time residents John and Mary Gardner, perfectly captures the spirit of Fairview Lifestyle Village as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. Once a rural block on the outskirts of Albany, Fairview has grown into one of the North Shore’s most sought-after communities. While much has changed, the heart of the village remains the same. It’s the people who make Fairview what it is: residents, staff, families and the wider community.

John and Mary Gardner were appointed village managers in June 2000, just as construction began. “We were everything in those days,” John laughs. “Office staff, nursing staff, security staff, sales, cook, show producer.” Living on site, the couple handled it all, including preparing three-course meals for 70 residents from a pair of household stoves. Over time, they built more than just buildings. “It was the people that made it,” Mary reflects. “We shared our lives with them. We were a part of their community.”

One of the earliest residents to join that community was Bev Barnes, who moved in back in 2002. Her son-in-law, a builder, recommended one of Fairview’s newly built villas. But for Bev, it was the warmth and feeling of community that mattered most. “That was John and Mary,” she says. A former principal and hockey player, Bev brought her own energy to village life, organising bingo nights, joining the residents’ committee, and starring in John’s infamous plays on stage in the lodge’s lounge. “I was a German guard in Stalag 21. The costumes were made by Mary, and the script was written by John. It was like Monty Python!”

Today, Bev is 96 and still going strong. She paints, reads and plays the keyboard. She speaks warmly of the community that surrounds her. “This is a people place, where people can feel at home right from the start. That first morning waking here, I said to my children, ”I’ve done the right thing.” After surgery left her unable to drive in 2020, her neighbours Jim and Natalie stepped in to help with the shopping and still do it for her, to this day. “It’s a warm, caring place to be, it really is,” Bev says.

Fairview’s success has always come down to the people. From day one, it’s been a place shaped by relationships, support, and shared experiences. “We had lots of fun,” John recalls. “Opera in the Park, ballroom dancing, cruises with residents. We were like one big family.” Bev agrees. “My fondest memories are from those early days, when we all got into a bit of mischief,” she says with a smile. That legacy continues today, with our residents enjoying a full calendar of activities and strong connections with those around them.

As for advice to those thinking of moving in? “The sooner, the better,” says Mary. “Don’t wait until you’re too old to enjoy it.” Bev agrees. “This is a place where people care. You’re never on your own.”

