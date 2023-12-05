Open letter to the incoming government

This content was prepared by Health Coalition Aotearoa and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Tēnā koutou, Right Honourable Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Honourable Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, Honourable David Seymour, Honourable Minister of Finance Nicola Willis, and Honourable Minister of Health Dr Shane Reti,

We are organisations who care about the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders, and we are calling on you to retain New Zealand’s world-leading, lifesaving Smokefree law.

The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Act (SERPA) and the Smokefree Aotearoa Action Plan is expected to bring about rapid, massive and equitable declines in smoking rates and save thousands of lives.

There is no way that the Smokefree 2025 goal — a goal set by the National-led coalition in 2011 — will be achieved without this ground-breaking legislation.

We believe to repeal this Act would not just be irresponsible, it would be immoral.

Overplaying fears of increased black-market tobacco and ram raids is not based on evidence and is taken straight from the tobacco industry playbook. We think the most effective way to reduce trade in illicit tobacco and associated crime is to cut smoking prevalence to minimal levels — something this law will achieve in record time.

Nicola Willis further explained that keeping a higher prevalence of smoking will bring in more tax dollars. We think this rationale is heartless and indefensible.

We believe the fundamental purpose of tobacco excise tax is to promote health, not merely raise revenue. Creating future generations of New Zealanders who pay no tobacco tax because they do not smoke is a good thing, not a bad thing.

Around 4,000 to 5,000 New Zealanders die prematurely every year because they have become addicted to tobacco or have been exposed to second hand smoke and our hospitals and clinics are filled with people battling with preventable cancers, heart disease, stroke, and dozens of other diseases that smoking causes.

Our health services are already strained to the limit and the current law will substantially reduce the burden of expensive, preventable diseases. Recent modelling showed the Smokefree regulations would save $2.3 billion (NZD) in health system costs over the next 20 years, if fully implemented.

We say the repeal of the Smokefree law is undemocratic. None of the coalition parties actively campaigned on repealing our Smokefree laws. It will be even more undemocratic if this repeal is pushed through under urgency to circumvent public comment and Select Committee scrutiny.

The tobacco industry has been very worried about New Zealand’s smokefree leadership because several countries, including the UK, are already following suit with similar legislation. In our view, the deal you have sprung on the New Zealand public without debate will make the tobacco industry the biggest winner through their increased profits and clear lines of influence on public policymaking in this country.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti will no doubt have treated people with lung cancers, heart attacks, gangrenous toes, and emphysema. He knows the statistics and the lived reality of the devastating impacts of tobacco, especially on Māori. He also knows the evidence that the measures will increase quit rates and protect children from smoking. This is why the National Party have previously supported denicotisation of cigarettes as the most effective measure in the current law.

Our children and future generations are not for sale at any price.

We, the undersigned organisations, strongly urge the Government to support the better health of New Zealanders, especially children and future generations, not the greater wealth of tobacco companies.

For more information to go to healthcoalition.org.nz/

ActionStation

Acupuncture New Zealand

Adolescent Health Research Group

Alcohol Action NZ Inc

Allied Health Aotearoa New Zealand

Alzheimers New Zealand

The Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers

ASPIRE Aotearoa

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ

Auckland Women’s Health Council

Aukati Tupeka Aotearoa

Australasian College of Emergency Medicine

Australasian Diabetes in Pregnancy Society

Australasian Sleep Association

Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine

Australian & New Zealand Society of Occupational Medicine Inc

Bangladesh New Zealand Friendship Society Inc

The BBM Program

CanBreathe

Cancer Society

Cardiac Society of Australia and New Zealand

The Cause Collective

Centre for Addiction Research

Children’s Rights Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand

Christchurch Medical Students’ Association

The Clinical Nutrition Association of New Zealand

Consumer NZ

Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Health Advisory Group

Department of Population Health, University of Otago Christchurch

Department of Public Health, University of Otago, Wellington

Dietitians NZ

Digital Indigenous Ltd

E Tipu e Rea Whānau Health and Social Services

Edgar Diabetes and Obesity Research, University of Otago

The Federation of Women’s Health Councils

Garden to Table Trust

General Practitioners Aotearoa

Gut Cancer Foundation

Hāpai Te Hauora Tāpui Public Health Authority

The Health Consumer Advocacy Alliance Aotearoa

Health Promotion Forum of New Zealand — Runanga Whakapiki Ake i te Hauora o Aotearoa

Hei Āhuru Mōwai

Kokiri Keriana Olsen Trust

Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand

Mahitahi Hauora

Midwifery Employee Representation & Advisory Service (MERAS)

Moana Connect

Mokopuna Ora Collective

National Addiction Centre, University of Otago

National Urban Māori Authority

Neuroendocrine Cancer New Zealand

The New Zealand Association of Optometrists

New Zealand Breastfeeding Alliance

New Zealand College of Clinical Psychologists

New Zealand College of Midwives

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

New Zealand Medical Students’ Association

New Zealand Nurses Organisation

The New Zealand Psychological Society Te Rōpū Mātai Hinengaro o Aotearoa

New Zealand Society for the Study of Diabetes

New Zealand Society of Anaesthetists

New Zealand Society of Diversional and Recreational Therapists Incorporated

New Zealand Society of Endocrinology

New Zealand Speech-language Therapists’ Association

Ngā Maia Trust

NZ Women in Medicine

Osteopaths New Zealand Inc

Otago University Medical Students’ Association

Paediatric Society of New Zealand/Te Kāhui Mātai Arotamariki o Aotearoa

Physiotherapy New Zealand

PodiatryNZ Incorporated

Prostate Cancer Foundation of NZ

PPTA Te Wehengarua

Public Health Association of New Zealand

Public Service Association

Qtopia

The Royal Australasian College of Physicians

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners

School of Population Health, University of Auckland

Secondary Principals’ Council of Aotearoa

Sport and Exercise Science New Zealand

Stand Up (youth union movement)

The Stroke Foundation of New Zealand

Sweet Louise

Tae Ora Tinana

Takiri Mai te Ata Whānau Ora Collective

Te Awakairangi Health Network

Te Hā Oranga

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union

Te Kāhui Manukura o Kai Ora

Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne

Te Komiti Nui o Ngāti Whakaue

Te Ohu Pūniho Ora o Aotearoa — The New Zealand Oral Health Association

Te Oranga — Māori Medical Students Association

Te Pae Oranga o Ruahine o Tararua Charitable Trust

Te Tihi o Ruahine Whānau Ora Alliance

Te Wakahuia Manawatū Trust

Te Whānau o Waipareira Trust

The Thoracic Society of Australia and New Zealand

Toi Mata Hauora Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

Toi Tangata

Vape-Free Kids NZ

The Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency

Wise Group

Health Coalition Aotearoa Inc

