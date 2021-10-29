On a roll: where to go to keep the adventure wheels turning

Cape Palliser. Credit Tim Bardsley Smith.

Ready to take the trail less cycled? Now that sunny days are here to stay, we've scoured the country to bring you a list of under-the-radar options, which all promise incredible scenery and thrills galore, so you can make a plan to hit the track and do something new.

Northland's Twin Coast Trail

On the Twin Coast Trail in Northland you can experience ever-changing scenery, from coastal views and wetlands, to native forest and rolling farmland. Stretching from the Bay of Islands in the east to Hokianga Harbour in the west, this coast to coast track is rich in experiences, one which takes you on a journey through some of New Zealand's earliest Māori and European settlements.

On the Northland Experience tour you'll find hidden gems, and can get acquainted with small towns, quirky art galleries, boutique vineyards and great places to stop for a bite. Plus, You can tick off iconic Far North attractions too, including the Waitangi Treaty Grounds and Manea Footprints of Kupe. Groups are kept small for flexibility and the five-day tour is suitable for all abilities. Just jump on your super comfortable e-bike and follow the rail trail on dedicated cycle paths and country roads, supported by your friendly and knowledgeable tour leader – all the while basking in Northland's famed sub-tropical climate.

Tasman Great Taste Trail

The Tasman region's stunning scenery is only part of the story when undertaking any part of the Tasman Great Taste Trail. This network of cycleways heads inland and along the coast, linking Nelson, Wakefield, Richmond, Motueka and Kaiteriteri. While tackling the full 174 kilometres is an option, you can also take part in a day ride or multi-day sections, with multiple access points and loop options. Nelson Cycle Hire and Tours run an option to suit any itinerary.

Whichever you choose, you'll be treated to the enviable range of artisan goods of the region – including boutique breweries, great cafes, berry ice cream stops, local vineyards and tasty pizza. Plenty to keep you fuelled up so you can jump back on the bike and soak in the scenes; sparkling coastlines, lush orchards, estuaries, views of the mountains and acres of vineyards.

The Queen Charlotte Track

Ready for a challenge? Take to the Queen Charlotte Track, widely rated as the best single track in New Zealand and one of the country's 23 Great Rides. Pick up a mountain bike from Wilderness Guides and you'll enjoy a fast ride over hard clay in the summer months. There are parts of the track suited for less experienced bikers, but for those with more technical experience you're in for an absolute treat. What people of all skill levels will experience, however, is the stunning coastal views and native bush that make the Queen Charlotte Track such a uniquely Marlborough experience. Undisturbed native forest and views of the Queen Charlottes Sounds are breath-taking. Wilderness Guides can ferry your pack between accommodation points so you have the freedom to just ride like the wind. You can opt, too, to mix things up with walking, kayaking and cycling options to fully immerse yourself in the beauty of this incredible part of the world.

The Waikato River Trails

The supremely calming, lush surrounds of the Waikato River will be your companion on a bike tour of the Waikato River Trail. Hire your bike from Riverside Adventures Waikato on a three-day adventure and your shuttle transfers, accommodation and meals will all be covered. So you just need to concentrate on all the trail has to offer; riding in view of expansive Lake Whakamaru and the incredible sight of the half-million-year-old Pohaturoa volcanic plug being just some. Native bush, forestry trails, great pitstops for refuelling and a 500-metre long boardwalk along the edge of the Waikato River and Lake Karāpiro are also on the cards. There's the option, for those willing to brave it, to traverse the Mangarewa Suspension Bridge too. Or for a more sedate day trip, the half-day bike tour of the Karāpiro section of the Waikato River Trails is a hugely popular option, which takes you through wetland to Arapuni Village. A truly satisfying day out.

