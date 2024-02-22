Omoda E5 set to shake up EV market

Dealers say full-package electric SUV is “unbelievable” value.

With the arrival of the first Omoda E5 electric SUV, excitement is building at the Kiwi headquarters of New Zealand’s newest car brand.

The E5 follows closely on the heels of its sister vehicle, the petrol-powered C5, and delivers the same comprehensive feature set – but in an electrical package. And, says Omoda Jaecoo country manager Sheldon Humphries, anyone interested in a new EV would be doing themselves a disservice if they didn’t at least take a closer look and, preferably, a test drive.

“With the Omoda E5, we’ve created a package that starts with a great looking car, a nationwide dealer network, safety, warranty and high-end features that most people haven’t experienced. That means the whole picture for New Zealand customers who appreciate value,” he says.

In a unique ‘soft launch’, the first E5 arriving in Auckland was greeted by the motoring press in early February as it was unpacked from a shipping container. The car spoke for itself, says Humphries. “The comments from the press were really positive. They liked the design and finish and the levels of spec are impressive to anyone.”

While bells and whistles are certainly among the benefits accompanying a new car smell, most potential EV owners are primarily interested in range, battery longevity, and charge times.

Which is a good thing for Humphries, as he has much to talk about with the E5 sporting a 61kW/h battery for a 430km WLTP range. The unit is based on cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate chemistry (which is recognised for high safety, improved lifespan, and low toxicity), and Omoda offers an 8-year/160,000km warranty on the battery, along with a 7-year unlimited mileage warranty on the rest of the car.

As for fast charging, that chemistry means going from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just half an hour – barely enough time for a roadside pie and coffee stop.

Those facts and figures, says Humphries, are the essential tickets to the game. Beyond that, the E5 offers an absolute slew of features previously reserved for the upper end of the car market. This includes keyless entry and start, remote start, an electric tailgate and power sunroof, curved 24.6-inch screen with the infotainment system powered by a Qualcomm8155 chip, voice control, Apple and Android integration, wireless phone charging, multi-colour mood lights, Sony audio system, auto LED headlights, a 360-degree camera, and even Adaptive Cruise Control.

That list is not comprehensive.

Humphries, who in his 16 years in the industry has worked with brands including Jaguar and Land Rover, says there’s a change in approach from Chery, Omoda’s parent. “You’re getting the whole package at no additional cost, and it is for everyone. With most other manufacturers, you start with a skeleton and with every feature comes a price tag, often driving up the price by 20 per cent or more.”

The complete package approach is designed to make this brand-new EV highly appealing to those who would otherwise be in the market for a 2- or 3-year-old car likely out of or coming to the end of its warranty.

“It’s not only about the features. It’s also about safety and support. That’s why we’ve put together a network of trusted dealers, the warranty and even 7 years of roadside support. We want customers to buy a vehicle they can trust with confidence for the long term.”

In an invitation to anyone looking at a new car, Humphries says start with the ones catching your eye (and the fresh, clean styling of the Omoda E5 makes a case there), examine the technology and features on offer, assess comfort and fit with a test drive, and consider the price.

“Once you take the E5 and put up against any competition, I’m confident it will come out ahead. This is one of the most compelling offers available in an admittedly competitive market – I’d even go as far as to say it’s unbelievable.”

Unbelievable, of course, depends on the final price tag going in the E5′s window, and on that Humphries remains coy. “We haven’t finalised that yet, but I can say it will be really competitive. We’ve done our best to be sure this catches the eye, especially of younger consumers though people over 45 have shown a major interest in EVs, and anyone interested in an EV either as a primary, or as a secondary vehicle.”

Test units are expected to hit dealers including the Winger group, Tristram European, Ebbett, and the CH Blackwell Motor Group by mid-March, with at least one Omoda E5 available for checking out or a test drive.

“And I really encourage everyone to get out, take a look, have a drive. You will be impressed,” Humphries concludes.

For more information: www.omoda.co.nz