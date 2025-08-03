NZ firm buys, sells and moves homes

This article was prepared by Fenton House Removals and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Fenton House Removals is one of New Zealand’s most trusted house moving companies, with over 30 years of experience relocating, buying, and selling homes across the North Island. Whether you’re a developer clearing a site, a homeowner looking for a cost-effective housing solution, or managing a subdivision project, we offer a full-service approach to make the process straightforward and stress-free.

Our current range of transportable homes is limited and in high demand if you’re looking to buy a home ready for relocation, now is the time to act.

What we do

We provide a complete relocation solution that includes buying homes for removal, relocating homes across the North Island, and repositioning homes on the same property. Our Helensville-based team can assist with every part of the process from council consents and structural lifting to transportation and piling. We’re known for our efficiency, reliability, and expert care.

We buy houses for removal

If you’re clearing a section or redeveloping land, we can offer a fast and fair cash offer for your house. We’ll manage the removal process helping you avoid costly demolition.

We relocate homes across the North Island

From family homes and large bungalows to character villas, we specialise in transporting all types of houses safely and efficiently. Our end-to-end service includes site inspections, assisting with consent management, transport logistics, and re-piling.

Same-site house shifting

Need to reposition your existing home within your property? Ideal for subdivisions, site improvements, or new builds, we can shift your house on-site to open up space or enhance views and access.

Specialists in villas and timber-framed homes

Character homes and older timber buildings require extra care. We’ve moved hundreds of villas and bungalows and understand how to preserve their integrity during every stage of the move.

New pile foundations

As part of our relocation service, we install pile foundations to suit the requirements of your new site. Clients will need to engage a geotechnical engineer to assess soil conditions and provide a customised design, we’ll take care of the rest, following your engineer’s plans to the letter.

Why choose Fenton House Removals?

With a strong reputation for honesty, communication, and professional service, we’ve become a preferred partner for home relocations across the North Island. Our experienced team ensures every move is handled with care, attention to detail, and long-term value in mind.

Let’s talk

We’re ready to help you buy, sell, or move a home. Explore our current list of transportable homes for sale or speak to us about your relocation needs.

📞 Call 09 416 7026 or 027 459 9386 🌐 Visit removalhomes.co.nz Let’s get your project moving.