NZ businesses display strength

New talent emerges in Auckland business scene.

Kiwi businesses will continue to strongly drive the economy no matter what 2022 throws at the country, a senior banking executive believes.

Mark Steed, Westpac New Zealand's head of business banking, says despite the disruptions caused over the last two years by the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses have excelled at finding new ways of doing business with new customers.

Steed praised the courage and tenacity of Auckland businesses through two years of uncertainty and says their strength and resilience will be vital as Auckland prepares to open back up to the world in 2022.

A leading provider of apprentice electricians in New Zealand, the Electrical Training Company (ETCO), was named winner of the Supreme Business Excellence Award for the south and east region in the awards.

The company, which also won the award for Excellence in Strategy and Planning, was one of three supreme winners named at functions attended by 500 people across five locations. Other supreme winners came from Auckland's central and the north and west regions.

An Electrical Workers Registration Board-approved organisation, ETCO provides training and assessments to over 1000 trainees a year through short courses, learning programmes and bespoke commercial contracts.

ETCO's chief financial officer Janice Smith, says she is very proud of the company, its people and leadership from the board down to the CEO.

"I'd encourage others to enter these awards," she says. "You'd be surprised at how much you're actually doing and it's only when you stop, pause and really think about your achievements you think 'I've got a good story to tell'."

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett, congratulated ETCO on its success saying they are deserving winners for showing resilience and innovation through stable and unprecedented times.

"What people have noticed (at the awards) are the new businesses, the young people, the new talent entering these awards," he says.

"But these businesses are not just entering the awards," he says. "They are our future thinkers, exporters, leaders, employers – they are the businesses of tomorrow. We should be taking notice of them and celebrating them."

Natalie Woodbridge, the business chamber's general manger Event and Marketing says the award ceremony was was a night worth celebrating for many businesses across the south and east region.

"There are strong businesses in Auckland," she says. "These awards celebrate innovation and creativity in the business sector, they recognise the employers, the strategic planners, the marketers and the exporters who all help to grow New Zealand's economy."

Other award winners in the south and east region are:

Excellence In Innovation - sponsored by Auckland Unlimited: NanolLayr

Excellence In Customer Service Delivery - sponsored by Barfoot & Thompson: Endless Holdings Ltd

Best Emerging Business - sponsored by Air New Zealand: The Cosmetic Clinic New Zealand

Excellence In Marketing – sponsored by Cordis: Essano Ltd

People's Choice – by sponsored by Home.: Wilderness Valley Ltd

Excellence In Strategy and Planning - sponsored by Nauhria Group: The Electrical Training Company (ETCO)

Excellence In International Trade - sponsored by Ports of Auckland: New Image International

Employer of the Year - sponsored by 2degrees: Home.

Excellence In Community Contribution - sponsored by Westpac: All Heart NZ

Supreme Business Excellence Award - sponsored by Westpac: Electrical Training Company (ETCO)

