Nothing comes close to a close-to-home cruise

New Zealanders don’t need to travel to the other side of the world to experience a luxurious holiday at sea. Top-of-the-line Celebrity Edge is returning to Aotearoa for its second season. Kiwis can experience Celebrity Edge’s luxury sailings from Auckland to Auckland, as well as a wide range of sailings from Sydney.

Sailing this summer around New Zealand, Australia and the South Pacific, Celebrity Edge’s main point of difference is that it is not your traditional cruise ship. As the name suggests, it’s edgy, distinctive and strikingly innovative, in both its design and in the experiences it provides. The first and most visible sign of this is the Magic Carpet, a cantilevered deck the size of a tennis court that can slide for 13 storeys up and down the outside of the ship, doubling as an open-air lounge and restaurant with enviable views.

Restaurants? Guests are spoiled for choice, with 29 food and beverage options available from grill to gourmet, buffet to barbecue, steakhouse to sashimi. One of the most popular is Eden, an airy three-storey space at the rear of the ship where your attention would be torn between the chef at work in the open kitchen and the mesmerising view of the wake, if it weren’t for delicious artistry right there on your plate. Le Petit Chef does distraction even better, with added fun, as 3D animations are projected onto your table and plate where their real-life versions are then served.

While on some cruise ships it can be easy to forget that you are actually at sea, the focus on Celebrity Edge is definitely on the ocean, with its asymmetrical design, outward-facing views at all levels, and big windows throughout. This principle is behind the innovative Infinite Veranda, where the floor-to-ceiling window slides down to waist height, allowing an optional veranda experience that doesn’t reduce the space of the stateroom. It’s also pleasingly nifty that it, and many other things on board, starting with your check-in, can be controlled by an app on your phone.

Space is definitely a feature of the two-storey Edge Villa apartments with their private plunge pools, of the vast Iconic Suite above the bridge, and all the other roomy suites in The Retreat. This is an exclusive ship-within-a-ship, complete with restaurant, pool, sundeck and lounge, along with plenty of butler-assisted cosseting. If you consult with a YOU Travel & Cruise expert, they will provide you with complete information about the numerous benefits and inclusions offered with The Retreat.

Paying attention to every type of cruise passenger, at the other end of a scale that covers a wide range of suite and stateroom accommodation levels, Celebrity Edge provides single staterooms for solo travellers who prefer not to share. There is no stinting here, however: there is still the option of the Infinite Veranda, plus luxurious Cashmere mattresses are standard.

It’s out and around the ship where Celebrity Edge makes the strongest impression. Both contemporary and elegant, there is art making statements everywhere, design on the grandest of scales, colour throughout, and tweaks to the standard cruise ship features that surprise and amuse: hot pools shaped like martini glasses, anyone?

All the usual amenities are here — spa, sauna, gym, high-end shops — and there is plenty of entertainment on offer, not just in the theatre. Performances pop up in many of the venues, from club to bar, presented by casts of actors in fabulous costumes, by solo performers of unique acts, by even the martini bar mixers, juggling their cocktail shakers in an impressive display of dexterity.

A favourite hang-out, day or night, is the Resort Deck, where guests are spoiled for choice. Big lap pool, ocean views, bar, striking art, movies, live music to dance to, adults-only solarium, peaceful cabanas, an actual Rooftop Garden — every desire is met.

This summer, 19 Celebrity Edge cruises are set to sail around New Zealand, Australia, and the South Pacific, with most departing from Sydney. According to cruise specialists at YOU Travel & Cruise, demand is high. With YOU Travel & Cruise’s expertise, you’ll receive help with your flights and accommodation arrangements before and after the cruise and get personalised guidance to choose the perfect Celebrity Cruises sailing and accommodation for you.

Book now for a February 7, 2025, cruise that departs from Auckland, visits the Bay of Islands, Fiji, Samoa and American Samoa, and returns to Auckland after 12 days of relaxation and Pacific culture and cuisine.

Being able to step on and off the Celebrity Edge in your home city is a real gift, and virtually guarantees a “best ship” option.

