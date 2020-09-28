Moments of quiet reflection are made better with harmonious Dulux colours and tasteful textiles. A spring clean is in order - so shake off the blues of the past few months and look ahead to a brighter day.

For many New Zealander's, how we feel at home is even more important these days — especially so in a time where we're looking more inwards, both literally and figuratively. A year of 'spiritual cocooning' trend forecasters would predict back in January; re-enforced by the tranquil vibes of this year' official Pantone hue - Classic Blue.

We've discussed these ideas in Canvas in the past few weeks — a return to nostalgic pastimes; organic textures from local makers; the desire to bring nature indoors in the form of verdant house plants and landscape artworks that mimic a window looking out into the world we've missed exploring. As Dulux's colour specialist Davina Harper says, our homes reflect our emotional state of minds. We couldn't agree more.

"This global crisis has changed our relationship with our homes - not just on a practical level, the lines between our work and home have blurred beyond recognition. This also affects us on an emotional level too. We need flexible spaces that can multi-task as spaces to conduct our professional lives and perform household tasks, however, at the same time we need our homes to provide balance, calm and a sense of comfort and security."

Dulux Retreat palette. Image / Supplied.

From the Dulux Colour Forecast 2021 collection, the Dulux Retreat palette is one that resonates with me in particular. What's not to love about the earthy feel of natural timbers, ceramic accents and tranquil hues?

The cooling tones of Dulux Puhoi, Dulux Five Fingers Peninsula and Dulux Lake Brunner standout; accented by warmer tones of Dulux Urewera, Dulux Moncks Bay and Dulux Mangaweka Quarter - familiar colours inspired by nature, providing the refuge and calm we're all craving right now.

Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director. Photo / Supplied.

DAN AHWA DESIGN INSPIRATIONS INSPIRED BY DULUX RETREAT:

1. Our natural landscape: A Piha sunset will never get old.

Piha. Image / Supplied.

. Support local: These beautiful handmade ceramic tumblers by Thea Cermaics from Waiheke Island. thea_ceramics.com.

Ceramic tumblers by Thea Cermaics. Image / Supplied.

3. Artful textiles: Laurie Mann 'Arthur' throw from makersmrkt.com.

Laurie Mann 'Arthur' throw. Image / Supplied.

