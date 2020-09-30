Top restauranteur Michael Dearth reacted fast when the virus hit.

Top restauranteur Michael Dearth says Covid-19 moved him.

Not, as you might expect, from the effect the global pandemic had on his business – but from the way his staff responded.

Michael and wife Annette – his business partner – moved to New Zealand in 2003. Both had worked in hospitality their entire adult lives, most recently in San Francisco working their way up from kitchen hand, to sommelier, maitre d' and manager at some of the Golden Gate City's best restaurants.

Since arriving in New Zealand their plates have been full, transforming The Grove and Italian American eatery, Baduzzi into two of the country's best-known – creating unique dining experiences that not only won culinary awards but also won over thousands of loyal customers with exemplary service.

But Covid-19 had the potential to push even the best-run and most popular hospitality businesses into a metaphorical emergency ward if they didn't adapt.

So how did Dearth pivot? How did he continue to deliver world-class restaurant experiences when customers couldn't enter his restaurant?

It was through the smart use of technology, a fast pivot to become a click-and-collect business and staff who "overawed" him - as everyone pulled together to not only keep the business going but also to perfect what has now become a new revenue stream.

