Covid-19 impacts big cancer fundraiser - but ANZ-inspired QR code could make a difference.

Lucy Elwood is hoping Kiwis' use of QR codes flowers on Daffodil Day – and that the community spirit brought to life by Covid-19 comes to life again with donations to the Cancer Society's annual appeal.

Elwood, CEO of the society, says the potentially damaging impact of the virus (Auckland's Daffodil Day street collection has been called off) could be rescued by the commitment of long-time supporter ANZ and their QR code solution to an annual collection hamstrung by the Level 3 lockdown in Auckland and the threat of scaled-back fundraising.

It's a tough start to the Cancer Society's 30th annual fundraising appeal; the number 30 also figures in their estimate that their collection could be down by 30 per cent this year – before the ANZ, a partner for every one of those 30 years, stepped in.

ANZ have committed to matching donations made through their Digital Daffodil dollar-for-dollar, up to a maximum of $500,000, giving the society hope of a $1 million fundraising effort in spite of the dampening effect of Covid-19.

Advertisement

"We decided late last week to call off the street collection in Auckland," says Elwood, "though it will be going ahead in the rest of the country. With the lockdown, there won't be as many people out and about and it was proving really difficult to organise our volunteers – but, thanks to ANZ, we are hopeful this won't hurt us as much as it would have."

The QR code, part of ANZ's Digital Daffodil, can be found at the heart of the daffodil rendering used in heavy advertising in newspapers and online, as well as the ANZ website. All donors have to do is aim their phone at the daffodil, activating their QR scanner – and then follow the easy payment instructions.

Elwood says the QR code solution should be more familiar to more New Zealanders, given the increased use of the Government's Covid-19 Tracer QR code, a key tool being used to map Kiwis' movements should they need to be traced because of possible exposure to the virus.

"But the other thing I love about the ANZ approach is that it goes beyond just making a donation – we are also motivating people to download a digital daffodil and put it on their letter box, their car window, their fence – anywhere it can be seen to remind people that the collection is on and to make it more accessible to donate, especially as Aucklanders won't see collectors out on the streets with buckets.

"That's also why we want to encourage people to donate through the QR code. The ANZ are matching contributions made that way dollar for dollar but it also means people can be champions and motivate others."

Elwood says the virus has brought cancer treatment into even more focus lately. The number one killer in the country, one in three New Zealanders are impacted personally or know someone who is: "It's a horrible thing," says Elwood.

But with lockdowns affecting cancer treatment, Elwood says there were 18 per cent fewer cancer diagnoses in May, compared to the same time last year – "and, sadly, that's not because of biological reasons, that's because of less testing and scanning.

"That said, I have to acknowledge the health system have done a remarkable job of catching up and we have been lucky that New Zealand has dealt with Covid-19 well, meaning hospitals have kept cancer treatment going where possible.

Advertisement

"After the first lockdown, we thought there would be a number of avoidable deaths and we presented to the select committee on that basis. We are more hopeful now – but we are mindful that Covid-19 has caused people to lose jobs and, if they get a cancer diagnosis as well as carrying other loads, well, that will be really, really tough."

ANZ CEO Antonia Watson says: "We're proud of the 30 years we have been helping the Cancer Society support those who have experienced cancer, either themselves, their family, friends or loved one.

"Donating via the Digital Daffodil is easy. It features a QR code to scan, something which people are well used to in the current environment.

"We're committed to fundraising for the Cancer Society because cancer doesn't stop. We've tried to make it easier for people to donate because they may not be reminded by seeing a collector on the street."

To download your Digital Daffodil click here.