But new research shows entrepreneurial spirit held back by lack of tech knowledge.

New research shows that, while one in five Kiwis are giving free rein to their entrepreneurial spirit by starting a secondary business or 'side hustle', many are being held back due to a lack of tech expertise.

The research, conducted by Omnibus for Noel Leeming, offers a surprising picture – that one in five New Zealanders is operating a 'side hustle', a way of making money outside their usual occupation.

Even more surprising, says David Cooper, Head of Services, Noel Leeming, is that 21 per cent of the 'side hustlers' are being constrained by a lack of technology know-how.



That's why Noel Leeming has announced the launch of a helpdesk service for all customers, to support Kiwis with their IT challenges. Modelled off the idea of having a troubleshooting IT manager available to call, Kiwi entrepreneurs and small business owners can now tap into a free, 30-minute service (post-purchase) or alternatively have IT support on-call, seven days a week at an affordable price.

From selling cupcakes online to tutoring, design and photography – the research also showed that Millennials and Gen X's are commonly among those most inspired to start their own business; 48 per cent of all those who have started a side hustle are from those generations – (28 per cent millennials, 20 per cent Gen X).

Advertisement

Auckland has the highest percentage of side hustlers – 24 per cent – compared to Wellington's 23 per cent and 19 per cent in Christchurch.



Becky Umbers, a 24 year-old radio copywriter, is in the planning stages of starting her side hustle, a community rooftop garden initiative, 'Kai in the Sky'. The business is set to help community members, small business and the planet while making use of Auckland's unused roof space.



"I'm a one-man-band and currently trying to set-up everything from logistics, databases and my website. My flatmates are getting frustrated because I'm always asking simple tech questions, which is why Noel Leemings' tech support service is so appealing," says Umbers.

Becky Umbers. Photo / Supplied.

Cooper says, "From planning to implementation, starting a business can be a hard slog with a variety of challenges – but IT shouldn't be one of them.

"The research showed many New Zealanders say a lack of IT support and expertise is the biggest barrier when running a side hustle, with 58 per cent saying they would outsource tech support if they could."



"Whether it's helping you to set up your new home office, making your tech work harder for your business or everyday troubleshooting, we have experts available to help remotely or in person."

Packages include 12 months of free support, maximum of 30-minute per call (with product purchase), one-off device support and set-up through to a 12-month remote support subscription for only $149. In-home tech consultations and in-store learning at any of the 70+ Noel Leeming stores nationwide is also available.



Noel Leeming stores nationwide are offering Tech Solutions services which can be easily booked online at www.noelleeming.co.nz/techsolutions.

Noel Leeming Tech Solutions services include:

• Helpdesk Support across a range of IT issues

• Computer, tablet & network set up and installation

• Mobile phone set up and installation

• TV set up and installation

• Setting up streaming devices

• Free In-home or remote consultation – nationwide