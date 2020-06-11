Whakatane is NZ's sunniest spot - and offers an outdoor playground for all.

You may not be able to head to a tropical island this year for a winter escape but there's a spot not too far from home with plenty of sun and expanses of stunning landscapes.

"Whakatāne is currently leading the annual race for sunniest spot in New Zealand and we are consistently the sunniest town in the North Island every year," says Anna Williams, Ōhope beach local and Marketing Advisor for Whakatāne Tourism and Events.

"This means plenty of opportunities, even during the winter months, to get out and explore some sensational landscapes."

If you're after an affordable escape away from it all, winter is the perfect time to visit Whakatāne, without the crowds of summer, she says. You might find a bush walk all to yourself, with only the rustling and calls of native birds to share the journey or walk along Ōhope beach with your nearest companion a dot in the distance.

"There's an exhilarating feeling when you have expanses of space and beautiful landscapes almost to yourself," Williams says. "The weight of the world falls off your shoulders and just makes you feel good."

If you need activities thrown in amongst the serenity, you might be surprised to find what Whakatāne has to offer. Eco experiences top the list, with a chance to get up close to wild kiwi after dark or a trip to Moutohorā eco sanctuary to kayak alongside curious seals.

"Our area is now home to over 300 wild Kiwi, making us the official Kiwi capital of the world. Many of them live within a stone's throw of suburban streets and you'll find them spread amidst the bush clad hills from Whakatane to Ōhope Beach," says Williams.



"It really is very special because 20 years ago numbers were down to eight and, thanks to the volunteer-lead Whakatane Kiwi Trust predator control operations, they've flourished."

From June, Kiwi Night Walks are held every Friday evening. It's a great opportunity to hear the Kiwi calling and rustling through native bush, and discover other fascinating creatures that come alive when the sun goes down.

For those holidaying with kids in tow, taking a self-guided walk of the Fairbrother Loop – one hour – or following the Kiwi wandering trail, is destined to burn off some energy.

"You can pick up a scavenger hunt brochure from I-Site and find the 10 life-like, life size bronze kiwi statues which wander right through the heart of Whakatāne," says Williams. "Great fun for the whole family – and a way to explore the town."

Moutohorā (Whale Island) is accessible by guided tour only. The 143-hectare remnant volcano is one of Aotearoa's best-kept secrets, located nine kilometres offshore from Whakatāne. The predator-free island is home to a number of New Zealand's rare and endangered plants, birds and reptiles, you can spot dolphins, little blue penguins, curious seals and native birds. Saddleback/tieke, kakariki/red-crowned parakeet, bellbirds, tui, and grey warbler flourish - many of which are endangered or seldom seen on the New Zealand mainland.

A visit to the island includes a stop at Sulphur Bay, where geothermal springs come up through the sand creating your own hot pool – just like Hot Water Beach but without the crowds.

There's plenty to get excited about, says Kathy Potter, owner of the region's renowned Mexican cantina, Cadera, and proud local.

"For us that have lived and breathed Whakatane our whole lives we know why we never leave," she enthuses. "It's because the lifestyle, the people, the stunning scenery, the beaches, the walks, and vibe is just so easy going and all-embracing."

It's not about 'trying' to be 'real', it just is, says Potter: "We're not just a gateway to the East Cape, Whakatane is a place to connect with across the board – surfing, biking, golf, fishing – plus food!"

Williams agrees: "Restaurants like Fisherman's Wharf in Ohope and Cadera, and L'Epicerie Larder have such a strong following of locals and visitors because they imbue that relaxed, everyman atmosphere and draw on the best of local flavours and local produce."

Whether you're a summer holiday Ōhope-regular or have never ventured to the Eastern Bay of Plenty, a trip to Whakatāne this winter should be top of the list. Make a weekend of it or a longer road trip to a place where the locals know how good they've got it.