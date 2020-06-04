Toi Ohomai launches new majors in response to fast-growing IT industry

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology has launched three new majors for students enrolling in its Bachelor of Applied Information Technology course at its campuses in the Bay of Plenty and South Waikato.

Academic Leader for IT, Kaveeta Dutt, says there has been overwhelming reliance on efficient IT systems, apps and processes over the past few months as New Zealand has been dealing with COVID-19.

That has demonstrated technology will play an increasingly important role in economic growth and social development as businesses strive to improve productivity, communication and connectivity.

However, the sector was already facing a shortage of skilled workers, particularly in areas like website and software development and cyber security.

"This paradigm shift is expected to create extensive employment opportunities for IT graduates," Kaveeta says.

"We're responding to this shift by adding three new majors to our Bachelor of Applied Information Technology programme, to enable students to specialise in a field that they have a natural ability and passion for while ensuring they gain relevant skills and experience that will set them up for a career in this exciting industry."

Students who enrol for the degree can now choose to major in networking and technical support, software development, or web design and development.

Photo / Supplied

According to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment in its recent Investment Guide, the country's tech export sector grew by more than $1 billion in 2018 and employed more than 120,000 workers.

In the report, Xero NZ and Pacific Island Managing Director Craig Hudson says New Zealand has proven it's on par with global companies when it comes to innovation and skills.

Photo / Supplied

"New Zealand is a hotbed of technological innovation, and with high-quality fibre and internet it means our geographical isolation is no longer a challenge," says Hudson.

The Bachelor of Applied Information Technology programme is currently accepting enrolments for its July 2020 intake.

