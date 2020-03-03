$1m fire started by a hot chainsaw shows how lifestyle block owners can get fingers burned.

The man wielding the chainsaw on his lifestyle block put it down on the grass for a break. The saw was too hot to touch, the day was hot and it was so dry, there'd been reports of trees looking for dogs.

The heat of the chainsaw ignited the grass. Just like that, the fire took off, spreading to a neighbouring forestry plantation. By the time it was brought under control, $1 million of damage had been done.

FMG's national service centre team leader, Mike Cameron, uses this example – it happened in New Zealand a couple of years ago – to illustrate just how, if you own a lifestyle block, anything can happen…and probably will.

The lifestyle block owner was lucky – or rather, he was prepared. He had lifestyle liability cover with FMG which meant he was protected against the damage and the legal costs of sorting it all out.

"Fire is so topical now because of what has been going on in Australia and we had the Nelson fires here about a year ago – and we had one client caught up in that. He was pretty knowledgeable and prepared – he knew gorse was highly flammable and that fire spreads faster uphill, for example, and he was able to save his house."

But Cameron says not everyone who moves to a lifestyle block realises that their normal house and contents policy does not cover them because of the extra risk; lifestyle liability cover (or at least an addendum to a house & contents policy) is vital.

"Fencing is a great example," he says. "If you live in the suburbs, your fences are covered. But in a lifestyle block, if you have horses or cattle or other animals, there is obviously a greater risk."

When he talks about making sure you prepare for the unexpected, Cameron really means it: "We've had claims for sheep getting out and trudging across wet concrete; goats stealing and eating washing off clotheslines and kunekune pigs eating a neighbour's saffron crops."

Without liability cover, the bills for rural mishaps can be crippling. Cameron says moving to a lifestyle block offers peace and tranquillity – but FMG's long rural experience has taught them that tranquillity has to be carefully prepared for. Here are their top 10 tips on moving to a lifestyle block:

A realistic budget: Unexpected costs are to be expected . Animal care, fencing and water can all mount up. Calling the vet out and (depending on what animals you have) drenching, shearing and worming can all be issues – as can broken or damaged fences. A new water pump can be costly as can re-filling your tanks in a dry spell; cleaning your tanks can cost about $600.

Do your homework: Research before you sign - soil testing will reveal any past land use that might that have adversely affected the land. Talk to the locals about possible issues in the area; go to advice and news websites like lifestyleblock.co.nz.

Time commitments: A lifestyle block sounds tranquil and relaxing. But weeds like blackberry and gorse take time and effort to control by spraying or digging out. So does animal management – like shifting electric fences and feeding out if you're short of grass, for example. Don't forget…however long you think it will take, it will take longer.

Water & sewage: Filtration systems on your water tanks need regular cleaning. Your guttering needs to be well-maintained so your tanks don't accumulate too much unwanted material. Septic tanks also need regular servicing – and can cost up to $1000. Check out your systems and see if you will be dealing with old ones.

Neighbours:

If you're aiming for the quiet life, check out the neighbours. Are they looking for the same peace and quiet or do their kids like to ride trail bikes round the clock while one member of the family seems to be training for the Chainsaw Olympics?

Commuting: Many lifestylers work in town. Factor in the extra cost of commuting because there will be cost – in money and/or time. Check out the distance to schools as well.

Size things up: Check your land is large enough to sustain the animals you are planning. If animals are not keeping the grass down, you may have to mow it yourself— a daunting job every weekend unless you invest in an expensive ride-on. Before buying, talk to the local council to see if there are covenants, if you can subdivide, if you can irrigate and if there are easements such as a shared driveway or restrictions on leasing out spare land for grazing.

Watch where you dig: In the country, you can dig anywhere, right? Wrong. Water pipes feed not only the house but water troughs and irrigation; a burst pipe can be costly.

Take care with fires:

Burn-offs are often needed to deal with vegetation – but be careful, make sure you know your local district fire plan (and whether you need a permit) and keep an eye on the fire while it's going and another eye on the wind. Cameron says 40 per cent of all FMG fire-caused claims have occurred because the wind shifted or the weather changed.

Insurance essential: For all the above reasons, insurance in the country is vital. Many assume their domestic cover will be enough – but that doesn't cover, for example, the person who sprays his weeds but who is then liable after the spray spreads to his neighbour's property, knocking out his grapevines.

