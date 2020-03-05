You hear a lot about "lifestyle" when you are thinking of buying a car. You also hear a lot about "safety".

The trick is putting the two elements together. Kiwis love SUVs – they suit our outdoors lifestyle – but the reality is most people don't often use an out-and-out SUV for its off-road capabilities, instead employing them for school runs and heading to the shops.

It's a question of versatility and lifestyle, says Wallis Dumper, Managing Director, Subaru New Zealand. He says many of Subaru's competitors are "faux SUVs", with their two-wheel drive really making them little different from a standard sedan.

"That might mean a lower purchase price – but a third of New Zealand's roads are unsealed and, as we all know, we often have four seasons in one day. So a vehicle with capability is important for your family's safety.

Dumper says: "All-wheel drive (AWD) is more than just for off-roading or driving up the mountain. Having grip on all four wheels means you have a better hold on the road when driving on slippery roads.

Advertisement

"Or if there's rain on the school run, you have the technology able to negotiate the roads and keep your family safe, no matter the conditions.

Subaru XV. Photo / Supplied

Subaru has become the all-wheel-drive brand most representing New Zealand's adventurous, outdoor lifestyle, and now new technology is adding to the marque's reputation for performance and safety.

At a time when not all vehicles marketed as all-wheel-drive actually have that feature, new eye-catching technology effectively improves the bedrock safety that comes with Subaru's all-time all-wheel-drive systems.

Those advances are developed even further in the new Subaru Outback X Limited Edition model, which the company says is the most capable Outback it has offered. Black features and green accents help the Outback X stand out, along with its 18-inch black alloy wheels, grille, and wing mirrors. Inside the model features a water-repellent seat fabric.

Emphasising the model's off-road capability is a dual function X-Mode function that provides settings to cope with rapid change in weather right through to deep snow and mud conditions.

Subaru Outback X. Photo / Supplied

The Outback has long impressed motoring journalists with its rare combination of upmarket style and practicality. It has the ground clearance of an SUV but also has sleek station-wagon lines and great handling characteristics. It is the largest of the three SUVs offered by Subaru in this country, with the XV compact SUV and the medium-sized Forester completing the range.

All feature the symmetrical all-wheel-drive system that helps them handle whatever weather conditions the New Zealand climate produces – providing grip on slippery city roads and added confidence negotiating the one-third of New Zealand roads that remain unsealed.

The system delivers engine power to all four wheels simultaneously, providing twice the grip capacity of a two-wheel-drive vehicle. Under acceleration, there is more grip for cornering and more capacity to stay on track through corners.

Advertisement

Dumper says the system is more sophisticated than just providing all-wheel-drive, all the time: "As soon as the vehicle senses a loss of traction in any of the four wheels it instantly transfers that power to the other wheels that still have grip, helping to maintain control."

That's standard, as is the X-Mode function on the Outback, Forester and XV models which provides even more reassurance for drivers. When activated, electronic control of the engine, transmission, all-wheel drive system, brakes, vehicle dynamics control system, and other critical components, are optimised in off-road situations.

That helps reduce potential wheel slip on slippery surfaces, climbing steep inclines and navigating rough roads. It also incorporates a hill descent control function to handle very steep downgrades.

X Mode is standard across all Subaru SUVs. Photo / Supplied

The dual X-Mode function has two switchable modes, controlled using an easy-to-check dial or button. When the driver selects D.SNOW/MUD, torque control allows the engine to generate maximum torque more quickly, producing only moderate wheel slip, just what you need to help extract the vehicle in deep snow or mud.

The dual X-Mode is only available on the Forester Premium model and all new 2020 Outback models including the Outback X. The entire Subaru range uses a symmetrical drivetrain, with each model's balance and control coming from its low centre of gravity and symmetrical layout.

The medium-sized Forester SUVs offer a Driver Monitoring System, believed to be a first within the category. It has the potential to detect driver distraction and drowsiness and automatically alerts the driver. Using facial recognition technology, the system also sets up driver preferences within the cabin to personalise the drive.

These safety and technology advances on Subaru's SUV range helps keep Subaru ahead of the competition in the most competitive segment of the new vehicle market.