Set to further enhance Tauranga's growing inner-city, Vantage is a new premium mixed-use, seven storey development to be constructed at 359 Cameron Road beginning in early 2020.

The enviable location will provide access to the best of Tauranga and showcase sweeping water views towards the harbour and Mount Maunganui.

Vantage is a product of the dynamic collaboration between the award-wining team of developer, Black & Orange Property, and architects, Edwards White. These consultant teams have a shared goal of providing high-quality building solutions that stand the test of time and offer positive outcomes for the community.

As described by the Development Manager of Black & Orange Property, Daniel Kirk, the development will offer "the ultimate in sophisticated CBD living and create a unique destination to live, work and play."

The building will comprise of two levels of basement parking, one level of commercial space - including a cafe - and four levels of residential apartments totalling 32 apartments, including five penthouses.

"Vantage will offer a level of amenity rarely found in city living", said lead architect, Brian White of Vantage's convenient and accessible location. The development is within a short drive to some of the top highlights of the Bay of Plenty region, including Mount Maunganui's Mauao, stunning beaches and large-scale retail outlets – Tauranga Crossing and Bayfair. Vantage is also a short walk from Tauranga's harbourside and popular dining and entertainment area, The Strand.

Vantage will be the second instalment of mix-used developments for developer, Black & Orange Property, following the success of their Hamilton mixed-used development, Parkhaven. The five-story development had all 21 apartments sold by the time the building was completed in early 2018.

Since its completion the building has received numerous awards including the We Are Waikato Property People Urban Design and Supreme Excellence Awards, the Hamilton CBD Most Improved Site Over $500K Award and the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Architecture Multi-Unit Housing Award.

Vantage is being marketed by the renowned Harcourts sales team of The Mount and Papamoa – Team Theo. "At Team Theo, we feel privileged to bring Vantage to the market. Working alongside the developers and architects, it's rewarding to be the final element that will see this stunning complex come to fruition.



The timing couldn't be better. Cities throughout the country are in transition. Tauranga's own growth can be attributed in part to the choices people elsewhere make in where and how they want to live.



As this country's fifth largest city and a major influence on today's lifestyle, Tauranga answers every desire. We believe Vantage completes that fulfilment. The position is key. This central location on the corner of Cameron Road and 4th Avenue sits at heart of city life. Shopping, business, the university, entertainment and waterfront recreation – it's all on the doorstep. Restaurants and cafes – across the road and beneath these apartments; with many more close to this address.



Vantage will become a stand-out place to live and love life in Tauranga. Here at Team Theo we can't wait to show you more."

For inquiries and expressions of interest contact Theo Smith on 0274719770 or via email at theo.smith@harcourts.co.nz.

Visit vantagetauranga.nz for more information on the apartments.