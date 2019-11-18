New flights make it easier for Kiwis to get to some of the world’s most desirable cities.

New Zealanders looking to jet to Europe for holidays or to visit family and friends have never had more travel options than they have now.

And one airline Kiwis often don't factor in when planning their trips is Qatar Airways.

The airline, named this year as the World's Best Airline in the Skytrax World Airline Awards, flies to 160 destinations worldwide of which more than 55 are to cities in Europe including London, Edinburgh and Dublin in the UK and Ireland, Paris and Nice in France and Rome, Milan, Venice and Pisa in Italy.

Qatar Airways has also made it easier for New Zealanders to get to exotic destinations like Malta. Taking advantage of its direct flights from Auckland to Qatar's capital Doha, in June the airline began direct flights from Doha to Malta's capital Valetta, putting the Mediterranean gem only two flights from Auckland.

To further encourage Kiwis to travel, the airline has launched its Early Bird Europe 2020 campaign with special offers open until November 30 for economy and business class passengers travelling from Auckland.

Qatar Airways senior manager Australasia Adam Radwanski says New Zealanders love embracing the European summer and now is a great opportunity for travellers to save by booking early.

"With an extensive choice of destination on our global network, guests can discover our newly launched routes including Malta and Lisbon," he says. "Passengers can also experience our latest innovations including the refreshed quisine menu for economy class and the revolutionary Qsuite cabin for business class."

The airline operates a fleet of more than 250 aircraft jetting passengers via one quick stop at its hub at Hamad International Airport in Doha to any one of its destinations.

Radwanski says many New Zealanders are not aware of the airline's reach which includes flights to most of the great cities of Europe. In addition to those already mentioned flights go to such places as Berlin, Warsaw, Helsinki, Madrid and Copenhagen.

As well as these well-known cities, there are a number of other destinations unique to Qatar Airways that should have Kiwis drooling at the prospect of exotic holidays to come.



Malta is one of these. Historically the tiny archipelago with its stunning beaches and delicious seafood is one of the most significant places on earth with five UNESCO heritage sites, a 5000-year-old temple, 16th century fortifications and grand stone palaces.

Most people will start their holiday in Valetta, a compact city with charming cobbled lanes and hole-in-the-wall cafes. The island's former capital, the medieval city of Mdina, is just a 45-minute bus journey away while Gozo, Malta's second largest island, can be reached by a short ferry ride.

But Qatar Airways can fly Kiwis to other enthralling holiday destinations including:

Mykonos - the beaches on this Greek Island, which sits in the Aegean Sea, are its main attraction. Of these the famous Psarou Beach is the most popular.

Thessaloniki – this is the second largest city in Greece and is well known for its café-lined waterfront, historic buildings and its array of cultural must-dos including museums and galleries.

Malaga - with its unfinished medieval castle, narrow streets, balconied traditional buildings and tapas bars, Malaga is a very typical Spanish experience for travellers.

Skopje – this Macedonian city embraces modernity with ancient culture. It is a city full of different influences from Byzantine churches and monasteries to traces of the former Ottoman Empire.

Qatar Airways were awarded the World's Best Airline and the World's Best Business Class as voted by the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards.