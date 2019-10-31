No compromise on quality in new ‘affordable’ housing development..

The wait is nearly over for those keen to move into Drury's latest settlement, Hunua Views.

One of New Zealand's largest building companies, Classic Builders, will be releasing the first of its stage one house and land packages at Hunua Views early next month.

With 30 percent of the 800-home development set to fall under $650,000 the development, which is located about 40 minutes south of the Auckland city centre, has been designed to deliver quality, affordable homes, says Classic Group director Peter Cooney.

"This is extremely difficult to achieve in the Auckland region," he says. "We have worked hard, without compromising on quality, to give Kiwis what they need and want and we are very excited to bring Hunua Views to the market and watch a new community grow."

The first release will be available in early November and those registered will receive first-hand information and alerts on this (and future) property releases. Registrations can be made at www.hunuaviews.co.nz.

The 50-hectare development is being led by Classic Developments (Classic Builders is its residential building arm), and will accommodate up to 800 new residences. Located to the east of Auckland's southern motorway, Hamilton lies 60km to the south.

Earthworks are well underway, paving the way for the community which is described as "a calm escape from city congestion". Construction of the first homes is planned to start in early 2020.

Cooney says the houses have been architecturally designed and vary in size between 120 to 180sqm. The majority are stand-alone with the rest terraced.

"The house and land packages we are releasing will offer the perfect living solution to many Kiwis," he says. "There will be plenty of space for those that need it while those downsizing can embrace a new level of freedom with smaller, 'lock and leave' options.

"The more you learn about the area, the more you appreciate what the location has to offer."

Cooney says residents will be able to enjoy the rewards of the subdivision's urban design, with many of the sites positioned to make the most of views of the adjacent reserve area.

Natural wetlands, streams, walkways and expansive green spaces are part of the surrounding landscape and coupled with the predominantly flat terrain, will offer unlimited recreational opportunities for families.

In the backyard, only 20 minutes away, are the Hunua Ranges – one of New Zealand's largest areas of native forest and a natural playground including wildlife, waterfalls and walking tracks.

East and west coast beaches, as well as Auckland airport, are an easy commute. For those not needing big cities, the service town of Pukekohe is less than 20 minutes away.

Hunua Views will provide close-at-hand living opportunities for those employed at the Drury South Crossing business park – a massive project being undertaken by The Stevenson Group.

Stevensons and Auckland Council have worked collaboratively to ensure there is sufficient housing within and around Drury South Crossing to provide homes for an estimated 5,000 workers who will be employed there, a large proportion of whom are expected to live in the surrounding area.

Three new housing areas, including Hunua Views, adjoin the business park and Auckland Council structure plans for Drury, Pukekohe and Paerata could see more than 23,000 new houses built in these areas over the next 15 years.

The Drury South Crossing concept design incorporates a wide range of industrial, commercial and residential property, as well as about 90 hectares of open spaces for the public to enjoy, including recreation areas, walking and cycling tracks.