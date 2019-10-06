Stacey Morrison samples her pick of Auckland City's best things to do with her family.

Best place to escape the city with the family...

Taking a ferry ride to Waiheke Island has to be the best option, there's no driving required, and getting on the water makes for an instant holiday feeling.

I tested out some Waiheke Walking Festival tracks with girlfriends a couple of months ago, and made a great 'balanced' weekend of it by not only hiking but enjoying the great restaurants and wineries Waiheke offers too.

So now I'm planning to take the whole family back, even if for one night, because the quick ferry ride makes a short weekend stay doable, without feeling too rushed. There's also such a range of accommodation you don't have to spend loads.

Where I'd go on a staycation in Auckland...

I'm very keen on the idea of glamping (glamorous camping) and discovered there are now Glamping tents large enough for families at Orewa Beach top 10, Martins Bay Holiday Park, and Wenderholm Regional Park, that have been set up by the council — so it's like camping with less hassle!

Beds and some furniture are already set up, and they're a little cheaper than other glamping options, which, by the way, I'm still eyeing up for a more romantic getaway.

My favourite things to do with my family...

The Matariki Festival in June/July blows me away, I've loved seeing it grow every year.

Everything from dawn karakia, concerts, kapa haka, manu aute/kite day, art, workshops and wananga, they offer so many ways to mark Maori New Year, and the feeling of celebration, learning and unity is very special, and helps me feel centred in Auckland, which is not where I come from tribally.

Even though it's wintery, the events are organised organised so that you can still enjoy, and the sunny winter days are a particular treat if you're eating hangi and watching kids do kapa haka in the heart of the city!

Favourite new place in Auckland...

Vector Wero Whitewater Park — a friend organised the Hawaiki TOA endurance event — a swim, run, obstacle course competition that integrated traditional Maori training philosophies — and I thought it was great to have Whitewater Park join in such an event.

It's like Snow Planet — except it offers white-water rafting, river and waterfall kayaking. It's amazing to be able to have such good quality simulations of some outdoor adventures you wouldn't expect in Auckland.

Best family beach in Auckland...

One of the most underrated beaches that I love is Cornwallis.

It's perfect for small kids, as the water is shallow for a long way out from the beach, and has a huge grassy reserve right along the beach, so you're never cramped, and it's perfect for family cricket games, framed beautifully by Pohutukawa. In summer people are often set up there in the morning, with BBQs, sun shades and even bean bags set up to make the most of the long summer days.

There's even free tennis courts around the corner at Armour Bay.