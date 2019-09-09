A simple treatment using flashes of light can really help people with sore eyes.

Burning, red, sore eyes – Rob, 63, thought this was a normal part of the aging process and he just had to put up with it.

But new technology means there are now treatment options available for people with dry, irritated and watering eyes.

As a boy, Rob had sensitive eyes, especially to bright lights. As the years went by, the sensitivity became irritation and then pain. At times his eyes would burn, be red and watery - to the point of embarrassment.

Now operating Cambridge Firewood Products, Rob is surrounded by dust and debris and it's easy to see when he's had a hard day on the tools – his eyes tell the story. Seeing an ad in the local newspaper and spurred on by ever-supportive wife Margaret, he made an appointment with his optometrist.

"All the symptoms listed in the ad sounded like me," recalls Rob. "I came in and was assessed by Kent at Total Vision and it fitted the bill. I wasn't sure how successful it would be, but I wanted to help my eyes."

Rob underwent a program of Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) sessions to improve the functioning of his meibomian glands. These glands are in the top and bottom eyelids and are the natural lubrication system of the eyes, working by squirting oil into the tears.

Over time the glands tend to slow down and block and, left untreated, can die. IPL is a series of flashes of light used to stimulate the glands so they produce more oil. It has been shown to be a safe and effective treatment of many types of Dry Eye Syndrome. Rob also used a regime of exercises and supplements to improve the condition of his eyes.

He noticed an improvement after his first treatment: "This has definitely improved the way my eyes feel, and my eyesight overall has improved too. Given my line of work in a dusty environment, my eyes were probably always going to get worse so I feel this treatment has really helped me."

Rob's hunting was also being affected by his burning, watery eyes – good news for the deer. He now enjoys hunting and working more comfortably – and playing with the grandkids (no more reaching for the hanky to mop his eyes).

There are now many ways to treat dry, irritated and watering eyes, depending on what is causing the problem. They range from medical treatments, like IPL and LipiFlow, to drops to treat inflammation, infection, and to improve lubrication and comfort. Nutrition is also an important piece of the puzzle, with Omega-3 fatty acids and Vitamins A and C showing the most benefit.

"I still have the odd bad day, a bit of irritation, especially if it's really windy, but a lot less than previously," Rob says. "The way my eyes were going, I think my left eye would have been a real mess if I'd left it. I would definitely recommend this to other people, it has been a huge help to how my eyes look and feel. Now I can just get on with my day."

