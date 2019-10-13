Getting ready for an unimagined future next big step in education.

Imagine what the world could be like in 10 years and then imagine what you could do now to help the world be a better place.

Young people today are facing global issues that can seem insurmountable – from hunger to antibiotic resistance, the growing income gap, climate change and pollution.

At Diocesan School for Girls, we believe that with information and learning, our young people can become better at creating their own futures that may have a far more positive impact on the world.

The experiences of our young people moving into adulthood today are very different from their parents, with technology enabling new forms of interaction and potentially creating many as yet un-known issues. Our children will need to be confident and assured when it comes to thinking ahead and dealing with change.

Advertisement

That's why we've embedded Futures Thinking into our Leadership Programme. We are empowering our young women to think about a new future with fresh eyes and develop proactive strategies for creating positive change.

Futures Thinking is a method for informed reflection on the major changes that will occur in the next 10, 20 or more years in all areas of life. It encourages young people to imagine what their future might look like and offers intelligent ways of addressing and helping to shape the future and their role in it.

This approach is enormously helpful if students are to thrive in a sustainable environment and the Futures Thinking model can also be applied to other aspects of their lives and studies too.

As well as social issues, Diocesan's Futures Thinking programme also teaches students about technologies that will significantly impact their lives and the economic framework of our country - from blockchain to quantum computing, artificial intelligence, robotics, 4D printing, brain computer interfaces, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Students examine the human and emotional impact of exponential technologies on the world of work, education and society in a holistic way, helping them scope intended and unintended consequences.

Diocesan's forward-thinking approach to education will help our children learn to better shape a future that will have a positive impact on the world.