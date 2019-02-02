Years of selfless community service earns ‘Mrs Graffiti’ a surprise reward.

At 69 Trish Andrews is a pillar of her community. A loving grandmother of three, she has spent over 20 years years helping police combat crime - and wipe out graffiti - in the South Island city of Timaru.

So you can imagine her consternation the day she was approached in the street and asked what 'crime' she had committed herself.

At the time Andrews was cleaning graffiti off a downtown wall when she was approached by a local: "He obviously thought I was doing my time (periodic detention) because he wandered up and asked, 'what you done wrong bro'.

"I realised I didn't have my high visibility community patrol vest on, but I quickly put it on and have worn it every time since," she says.

This episode, which Andrews can laugh about now, has not put her off taking many hours out of her life each week to voluntarily scour the city for graffiti which she more often than not also cleans off.

In recognition of her efforts, Andrews has received an ASB Good as Gold award, the bank giving her $10,000 which she intends to use to do up her bedroom and possibly take a trip somewhere.

"I'm on the pension now, so $10,000 is a phenomenal amount of money," she says. "It was so totally unexpected. I don't do this to blow my own trumpet, but because I want to; Timaru is such a pretty city."

ASB head of corporate communications Christian May says the recognition is well deserved.

"It's exciting to see this Good as Gold award go to someone who has spent so much time giving back to her local community, and to keeping Timaru beautiful," he says.

Andrews, who has lived in Timaru all her life, is affectionately known as 'Mrs Graffiti' or 'Granny Graffiti'. She began her war against the illicit drawings when she noticed "bits and pieces" of it while out on community patrol.

Watch the video below:

She decided to do something about it herself and, in October 2016, hit the streets. Photographing the graffiti she finds, she sends the pictures to the police who add them to their data base. Anything she is unable to clean off herself she leaves them to deal with.

These days Andrews is regularly joined by fellow community patrol member 81-year-old Bev McFarlane: "We have a lot of laughs and in a way we've turned it into a social event. People get used to seeing us around and they'll toot as they drive past."

In fact the work of the pair has become so well-known they don't always need to search for graffiti themselves – people are constantly phoning Andrews, emailing her or stopping her on the street to tell her where to find it.

Her work has even led to the apprehension of some taggers, and once, they took an offender to help clean the material: "She was a young student and we had no problems. We chatted and took an interest in her, we talked about the future and about all the positive things you can do in New Zealand; I think it was good for her."

Andrews believes the work she is doing is having an effect: "I was approached by a teen once who told me I was a bloody nuisance. I asked why and he said because we never know where you will be. I thought, that is a good thing," she says.

"I also had a friend tell me there isn't any graffiti anymore – I guess that's because we clean it all."

Andrews can spend up to four hours a day on the job - she is also often joined by her husband Ken who, like her, is a retiree - and says she is always busier during school holidays.

Does she have any thoughts as to why people like to graffiti? "I've often thought about that," she says. "I don't know what the answer is, what the psyche is, it would be really interesting. But I've never had any problems with taggers."

Andrews has been assisting with community patrols for 23 years -"we are the eyes and ears for the police" - usually on Friday and Saturday nights. She says she is also sometimes rostered to monitor security cameras at the police station.

This work is not the only community service she helps with. She also delivers Meals on Wheels, picks up lost property around the city and in the past has carried out voluntary administration work for the local hospice.

She was nominated for the Good as Gold award by a friend Brenda Sutherland. The pair first met when they were students at Timaru Girls High School in the 1960s and Sutherland says she has for years witnessed her community spirit.

"She can be out for several hours at a time, a great selfless service to her community."

For her part Andrews says she wouldn't want to live anywhere else and lists the many attractions of her home city: "It's by the sea, is only 75 minutes from ski fields and is close to the McKenzie country, a fabulous play area."